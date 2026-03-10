MCP server
Square MCP for Draftbit
Connects the AI agent to Square for access to customers, orders, items, and more
What is Square?
The Square MCP server connects your AI tools directly to the full Square API platform, giving you programmatic access to everything the APIs offer—customers, orders, items, and more. Use it to power natural language queries, generate code, and accelerate development with AI assistance.
Use Square with Draftbit
- Connects the AI agent to Square for access to customers, orders, items, and more.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers payments, commerce, orders workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Square; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"square": {
"url": "https://mcp.squareup.com/sse",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app
- Bill customers monthly with managed checkout
- Store payment methods for repeat purchases
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Square. No tokens to paste.
Use Square in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Square in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Square MCP?
The Square MCP server connects your AI tools directly to the full Square API platform, giving you programmatic access to everything the APIs offer—customers, orders, items, and more. Use it to power natural language queries, generate code, and accelerate development with AI assistance.
How do I connect the Square MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Square in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Square's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Square's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Square MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Square and Draftbit?
Use Square as a payment service backing your mobile app: Accept one-time card payments inside a mobile app; Bill customers monthly with managed checkout. AI agents in Draftbit can call Square's tools while building.