Square MCP for Draftbit

What is the Square MCP? The Square MCP server connects your AI tools directly to the full Square API platform, giving you programmatic access to everything the APIs offer—customers, orders, items, and more. Use it to power natural language queries, generate code, and accelerate development with AI assistance.

How do I connect the Square MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Square in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Square's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Square's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Square MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.