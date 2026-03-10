MCP server
Cloudflare MCP for Draftbit
Manage Cloudflare Workers, DNS, R2, KV, D1, and other developer platform resources through AI
What is Cloudflare?
The Cloudflare MCP Server connects AI assistants to the Cloudflare Developer Platform. Query and manage Workers, Pages, DNS records, R2 buckets, KV namespaces, D1 databases, Durable Objects, logs, analytics, and more across your Cloudflare account through natural language.
Use Cloudflare with Draftbit
- Manage Cloudflare Workers, DNS, R2, KV, D1, and other developer platform resources through AI.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers cloudflare, cdn, dns, workers workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Cloudflare; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"cloudflare": {
"url": "https://mcp.cloudflare.com/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Ship updates without rebuilding the native binary
- Add a custom domain and edge caching to your app
- Manage Workers, KV, DNS, and other edge resources
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Cloudflare. No tokens to paste.
Use Cloudflare in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Cloudflare in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Cloudflare MCP?
The Cloudflare MCP Server connects AI assistants to the Cloudflare Developer Platform. Query and manage Workers, Pages, DNS records, R2 buckets, KV namespaces, D1 databases, Durable Objects, logs, analytics, and more across your Cloudflare account through natural language.
How do I connect the Cloudflare MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Cloudflare in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Cloudflare's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Cloudflare's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Cloudflare MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Cloudflare and Draftbit?
Use Cloudflare as a deployment and edge platform backing your mobile app: Ship updates without rebuilding the native binary; Add a custom domain and edge caching to your app. AI agents in Draftbit can call Cloudflare's tools while building.