Cloudflare MCP for Draftbit

What is the Cloudflare MCP? The Cloudflare MCP Server connects AI assistants to the Cloudflare Developer Platform. Query and manage Workers, Pages, DNS records, R2 buckets, KV namespaces, D1 databases, Durable Objects, logs, analytics, and more across your Cloudflare account through natural language.

How do I connect the Cloudflare MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Cloudflare in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Cloudflare's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Cloudflare's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Cloudflare MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.