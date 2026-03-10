RevenueCat MCP for Draftbit

What is the RevenueCat MCP? The RevenueCat MCP Server enables AI assistants to manage subscription apps, products, entitlements, offerings, paywalls, and monitor configurations. Provides 26 different capabilities for complete subscription management through natural language interactions.

How do I connect the RevenueCat MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find RevenueCat in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain RevenueCat's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support RevenueCat's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the RevenueCat MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.