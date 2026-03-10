MCP server
RevenueCat MCP for Draftbit
AI-powered subscription management through natural language interactions
What is RevenueCat?
The RevenueCat MCP Server enables AI assistants to manage subscription apps, products, entitlements, offerings, paywalls, and monitor configurations. Provides 26 different capabilities for complete subscription management through natural language interactions.
Use RevenueCat with Draftbit
- AI-powered subscription management through natural language interactions.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers subscriptions, payments, revenue, monetization workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"revenuecat": {
"url": "https://mcp.revenuecat.ai/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_REVENUECAT_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Add subscription paywalls to a freemium app
- Restore purchases across iOS and Android
- Track active subscribers and lifetime value
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Use RevenueCat in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect RevenueCat in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the RevenueCat MCP?
The RevenueCat MCP Server enables AI assistants to manage subscription apps, products, entitlements, offerings, paywalls, and monitor configurations. Provides 26 different capabilities for complete subscription management through natural language interactions.
How do I connect the RevenueCat MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find RevenueCat in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain RevenueCat's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support RevenueCat's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the RevenueCat MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with RevenueCat and Draftbit?
Use RevenueCat as a subscription platform backing your mobile app: Add subscription paywalls to a freemium app; Restore purchases across iOS and Android. AI agents in Draftbit can call RevenueCat's tools while building.