Apollo GraphQL MCP for Draftbit

Apollo MCP Server provides a standard way for AI models to access and orchestrate your GraphQL APIs. Translates GraphQL operations into MCP tools that AI models can discover and use. Supports persisted queries, schema introspection, and maintains full security control.

Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.

Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.

Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more

Authentication

Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.

Apollo GraphQL is instance-specific — you'll paste your own Apollo GraphQL URL when you connect it. Draftbit doesn't host the server for you.