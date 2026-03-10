MCP server
Apollo GraphQL MCP for Draftbit
Enable graph-based API orchestration with AI
What is Apollo GraphQL?
Apollo MCP Server provides a standard way for AI models to access and orchestrate your GraphQL APIs. Translates GraphQL operations into MCP tools that AI models can discover and use. Supports persisted queries, schema introspection, and maintains full security control.
Use Apollo GraphQL with Draftbit
- Enable graph-based API orchestration with AI.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers graphql, api, orchestration, apollo workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"apollo-graphql": {
"url": "https://your-apollo-graphql-instance.example.com/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPHQL_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more
- Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip
- Subscribe to live updates over a single GraphQL endpoint
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Apollo GraphQL is instance-specific — you'll paste your own Apollo GraphQL URL when you connect it. Draftbit doesn't host the server for you.
Use Apollo GraphQL in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Apollo GraphQL in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Apollo GraphQL MCP?
Apollo MCP Server provides a standard way for AI models to access and orchestrate your GraphQL APIs. Translates GraphQL operations into MCP tools that AI models can discover and use. Supports persisted queries, schema introspection, and maintains full security control.
How do I connect the Apollo GraphQL MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Apollo GraphQL in the preconfigured list, and add it. Apollo GraphQL's MCP is instance-specific, so you'll paste your own Apollo GraphQL URL when prompted. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Apollo GraphQL's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Apollo GraphQL's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Apollo GraphQL MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Apollo GraphQL and Draftbit?
Use Apollo GraphQL as a GraphQL service backing your mobile app: Query exactly the fields a screen needs and nothing more; Compose data from multiple sources in a single round trip. AI agents in Draftbit can call Apollo GraphQL's tools while building.