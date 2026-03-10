Directus MCP for Draftbit

Directus MCP Server connects AI assistants directly to your Directus instance. Manage content, create collections, set up relationships, and build automation workflows. Utilizes existing Directus permissions with complete audit trail.

Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.

Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.

Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Directus REST API integration .

Localize copy and assets without code changes

Authentication

Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.

Directus is instance-specific — you'll paste your own Directus URL when you connect it. Draftbit doesn't host the server for you.