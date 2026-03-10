MCP server
Directus MCP for Draftbit
Enable AI assistants to manage content directly in Directus
What is Directus?
Directus MCP Server connects AI assistants directly to your Directus instance. Manage content, create collections, set up relationships, and build automation workflows. Utilizes existing Directus permissions with complete audit trail.
Use Directus with Draftbit
- Enable AI assistants to manage content directly in Directus.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers cms, content, headless, api workflows.
More ways to connect Directus
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Directus REST API integration .
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"directus": {
"url": "https://your-directus-instance.example.com/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_DIRECTUS_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Directus is instance-specific — you'll paste your own Directus URL when you connect it. Draftbit doesn't host the server for you.
Use Directus in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Directus in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Directus MCP?
Directus MCP Server connects AI assistants directly to your Directus instance. Manage content, create collections, set up relationships, and build automation workflows. Utilizes existing Directus permissions with complete audit trail.
How do I connect the Directus MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Directus in the preconfigured list, and add it. Directus's MCP is instance-specific, so you'll paste your own Directus URL when prompted. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Directus's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Directus's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Directus MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Directus and Draftbit?
Use Directus as a headless CMS backing your mobile app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release. AI agents in Draftbit can call Directus's tools while building.