Directus REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Directus REST integration? Directus generates REST endpoints for collections in your project. Use your Directus host and optionally a static token or access token for private collections.

How do I connect Directus to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Directus from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Directus require authentication? Most Directus endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List items, Get items, Create items, Update items.