Webflow REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Webflow REST integration? Webflow's Data API lets apps read, create, update, and delete CMS collection items. Add a Webflow API token with the required site and CMS scopes.

How do I connect Webflow to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Webflow from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Webflow require authentication? Most Webflow endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List collection items, Get collection items, Create collection items, Update collection items.