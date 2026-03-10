REST API integration
Webflow REST API integration for Draftbit
Read and manage Webflow CMS collections
What is Webflow?
Webflow's Data API lets apps read, create, update, and delete CMS collection items. Add a Webflow API token with the required site and CMS scopes.
Use Webflow with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List collection items, Get collection items, Create collection items, Update collection items, Delete collection items.
- Bind any Webflow endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Webflow's client library.
Example
webflow-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Webflow
const response = await fetch("https://api.webflow.com/v2/collections/{collection_id}/items", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_WEBFLOW_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Webflow carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Webflow in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Webflow in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Webflow REST integration?
Webflow's Data API lets apps read, create, update, and delete CMS collection items. Add a Webflow API token with the required site and CMS scopes.
How do I connect Webflow to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Webflow from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Webflow require authentication?
Most Webflow endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List collection items, Get collection items, Create collection items, Update collection items.
What can I build with Webflow and Draftbit?
Use Webflow as a headless CMS for your mobile or web app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.