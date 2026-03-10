HighLevel MCP for Draftbit

What is the HighLevel MCP? HighLevel (gohighlevel.com) is a SaaS platform built for marketing agencies, coaches, and local service businesses that consolidates CRM, pipelines, funnels, email/SMS/voice campaigns, scheduling, reputation management, and payments into a single dashboard.

How do I connect the HighLevel MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find HighLevel in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain HighLevel's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support HighLevel's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the HighLevel MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.