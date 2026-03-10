MCP server
HighLevel MCP for Draftbit
All-in-one white-label CRM and marketing automation platform for agencies and service businesses.
What is HighLevel?
HighLevel (gohighlevel.com) is a SaaS platform built for marketing agencies, coaches, and local service businesses that consolidates CRM, pipelines, funnels, email/SMS/voice campaigns, scheduling, reputation management, and payments into a single dashboard.
Use HighLevel with Draftbit
- All-in-one white-label CRM and marketing automation platform for agencies and service businesses..
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers crm, marketing, automation, sales workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
{
"mcpServers": {
"highlevel": {
"url": "https://services.leadconnectorhq.com/mcp",
"headers": {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_HIGHLEVEL_TOKEN"
}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Capture leads from in-app forms and route them to sales
- Trigger drip campaigns from app activity
- Score and segment users by behavior
Authentication
Authentication is a single header you paste once in Draftbit. Your token stays scoped to the app.
Use HighLevel in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect HighLevel in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the HighLevel MCP?
HighLevel (gohighlevel.com) is a SaaS platform built for marketing agencies, coaches, and local service businesses that consolidates CRM, pipelines, funnels, email/SMS/voice campaigns, scheduling, reputation management, and payments into a single dashboard.
How do I connect the HighLevel MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find HighLevel in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain HighLevel's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support HighLevel's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the HighLevel MCP using API key passed as a header. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with HighLevel and Draftbit?
Use HighLevel as a CRM and marketing automation platform backing your mobile app: Capture leads from in-app forms and route them to sales; Trigger drip campaigns from app activity. AI agents in Draftbit can call HighLevel's tools while building.