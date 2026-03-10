Linear MCP for Draftbit

What is the Linear MCP? Linear MCP Server enables AI assistants to interact with Linear for issue tracking and project management. Create and update issues, manage projects, query teams, and track work items through natural language interactions.

How do I connect the Linear MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Linear in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Linear's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Linear's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Linear MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.