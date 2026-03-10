MCP server
Linear MCP for Draftbit
Manage Linear issues, projects, and teams through AI
What is Linear?
Linear MCP Server enables AI assistants to interact with Linear for issue tracking and project management. Create and update issues, manage projects, query teams, and track work items through natural language interactions.
Use Linear with Draftbit
- Manage Linear issues, projects, and teams through AI.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers project-management, issues, tracking, productivity workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Linear; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"linear": {
"url": "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Surface support tickets and bug reports from inside the app
- Let agents file and triage issues during a build
- Sync product roadmaps with engineering workflows
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Linear. No tokens to paste.
Use Linear in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Linear in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Linear MCP?
Linear MCP Server enables AI assistants to interact with Linear for issue tracking and project management. Create and update issues, manage projects, query teams, and track work items through natural language interactions.
How do I connect the Linear MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Linear in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Linear's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Linear's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Linear MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Linear and Draftbit?
Use Linear as a project tracker backing your mobile app: Surface support tickets and bug reports from inside the app; Let agents file and triage issues during a build. AI agents in Draftbit can call Linear's tools while building.