MCP server
Sentry MCP for Draftbit
Access Sentry issues, errors, and debugging data through MCP
What is Sentry?
The Sentry MCP Server provides secure connectivity between Sentry issues and debugging data, and LLM clients. With OAuth support and Streamable HTTP transport, you can access issues, search for errors, query projects and organizations, create DSNs, and invoke Seer for automated issue fixes.
Use Sentry with Draftbit
- Access Sentry issues, errors, and debugging data through MCP.
- Available to every AI agent run inside your Draftbit app.
- Auth and tokens stay scoped to your app — no manual wiring on each agent run.
- Covers monitoring, errors, debugging, observability workflows.
Example
mcp-config.json
// OAuth — Draftbit drives the login flow with Sentry; no token to paste.
{
"mcpServers": {
"sentry": {
"url": "https://mcp.sentry.dev/mcp",
"headers": {}
}
}
}
Use cases
- Catch crashes and unhandled errors in production
- Trace slow requests across the mobile, API, and backend
- Alert on regressions before users report them
Authentication
Draftbit handles an OAuth login flow with Sentry. No tokens to paste.
Use Sentry in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Sentry in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Sentry MCP?
The Sentry MCP Server provides secure connectivity between Sentry issues and debugging data, and LLM clients. With OAuth support and Streamable HTTP transport, you can access issues, search for errors, query projects and organizations, create DSNs, and invoke Seer for automated issue fixes.
How do I connect the Sentry MCP to Draftbit?
Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Sentry in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Sentry's tools immediately.
Does Draftbit support Sentry's authentication?
Yes — Draftbit connects to the Sentry MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.
What can I build with Sentry and Draftbit?
Use Sentry as a monitoring and error tracking platform backing your mobile app: Catch crashes and unhandled errors in production; Trace slow requests across the mobile, API, and backend. AI agents in Draftbit can call Sentry's tools while building.