Sentry MCP for Draftbit

What is the Sentry MCP? The Sentry MCP Server provides secure connectivity between Sentry issues and debugging data, and LLM clients. With OAuth support and Streamable HTTP transport, you can access issues, search for errors, query projects and organizations, create DSNs, and invoke Seer for automated issue fixes.

How do I connect the Sentry MCP to Draftbit? Open your Draftbit app, go to Integrations → MCPs, find Sentry in the preconfigured list, and add it. Once authenticated, AI agents in your app gain Sentry's tools immediately.

Does Draftbit support Sentry's authentication? Yes — Draftbit connects to the Sentry MCP using OAuth login flow. Credentials stay scoped to your app and are never exposed in generated code.