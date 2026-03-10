Supabase REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Supabase REST integration? Supabase auto-generates a REST API from your Postgres schema using PostgREST. Add your project ref and API key to read and write app data with Row Level Security.

How do I connect Supabase to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Supabase from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Supabase require authentication? Most Supabase endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List/filter rows, Create row, Update rows by ID, Delete rows by ID.