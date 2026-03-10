GraphQL integration
Prismic (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Prismic GraphQL Content Delivery API
What is Prismic (GraphQL)?
Prismic ships a GraphQL endpoint per repository. The current ref pins queries to a content version; rotate it on publish.
Use Prismic (GraphQL) with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Prismic (GraphQL) schemas and federated graphs.
More ways to connect Prismic
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Prismic REST API integration .
Example
prismic-graphql-query.graphql
# Example query against Prismic (GraphQL)
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Prismic (GraphQL). Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Prismic (GraphQL) in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Prismic (GraphQL) in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Prismic (GraphQL) GraphQL integration?
Prismic ships a GraphQL endpoint per repository. The current ref pins queries to a content version; rotate it on publish.
How do I connect Prismic (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Prismic (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Prismic (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Prismic (GraphQL) and Draftbit?
Use Prismic (GraphQL) as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.