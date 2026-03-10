Prismic REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Prismic REST integration? Prismic's REST API lets apps fetch repository metadata, refs, and published documents. Use the repository API endpoint first to choose the current ref, then query documents by type or UID.

How do I connect Prismic to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Prismic from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Prismic require authentication? Most Prismic endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Get repository, Search documents, Get documents by type.