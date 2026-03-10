GraphQL integration
Saleor GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Open-source headless commerce platform
What is Saleor?
Saleor's storefront API supports anonymous and authenticated reads. The Bearer JWT scopes the request to a logged-in user.
Use Saleor with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Saleor schemas and federated graphs.
Example
saleor-query.graphql
# Example query against Saleor
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Show a product catalog with prices and inventory
- Add a cart, checkout, and order history
- Sync orders between the storefront and the app
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Saleor. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Saleor in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Saleor in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Saleor GraphQL integration?
Saleor's storefront API supports anonymous and authenticated reads. The Bearer JWT scopes the request to a logged-in user.
How do I connect Saleor to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Saleor. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Saleor's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Saleor and Draftbit?
Use Saleor as a commerce platform for your app: Show a product catalog with prices and inventory; Add a cart, checkout, and order history.