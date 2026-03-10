Saleor GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Saleor GraphQL integration? Saleor's storefront API supports anonymous and authenticated reads. The Bearer JWT scopes the request to a logged-in user.

How do I connect Saleor to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Saleor. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Saleor's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.