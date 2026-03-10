BigCommerce Storefront GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the BigCommerce Storefront GraphQL integration? Client-safe GraphQL API for storefronts. Use a Storefront token (1-hour to permanent), scoped to the channel.

How do I connect BigCommerce Storefront to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose BigCommerce Storefront. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once BigCommerce Storefront's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.