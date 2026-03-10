GraphQL integration
BigCommerce Storefront GraphQL integration for Draftbit
BigCommerce Storefront GraphQL API
What is BigCommerce Storefront?
Client-safe GraphQL API for storefronts. Use a Storefront token (1-hour to permanent), scoped to the channel.
Use BigCommerce Storefront with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom BigCommerce Storefront schemas and federated graphs.
Example
bigcommerce-storefront-query.graphql
# Example query against BigCommerce Storefront
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Show a product catalog with prices and inventory
- Add a cart, checkout, and order history
- Sync orders between the storefront and the app
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect BigCommerce Storefront. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use BigCommerce Storefront in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect BigCommerce Storefront in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the BigCommerce Storefront GraphQL integration?
Client-safe GraphQL API for storefronts. Use a Storefront token (1-hour to permanent), scoped to the channel.
How do I connect BigCommerce Storefront to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose BigCommerce Storefront. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once BigCommerce Storefront's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with BigCommerce Storefront and Draftbit?
Use BigCommerce Storefront as a commerce platform for your app: Show a product catalog with prices and inventory; Add a cart, checkout, and order history.