Vendure GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Vendure GraphQL integration? The Vendure Shop API is the public storefront endpoint. Bearer-token auth uses the `vendure-auth-token` returned by login mutations.

How do I connect Vendure to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Vendure. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Vendure's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.