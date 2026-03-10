GraphQL integration
Vendure GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Vendure Shop API for storefronts
What is Vendure?
The Vendure Shop API is the public storefront endpoint. Bearer-token auth uses the `vendure-auth-token` returned by login mutations.
Use Vendure with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Vendure schemas and federated graphs.
Example
vendure-query.graphql
# Example query against Vendure
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Show a product catalog with prices and inventory
- Add a cart, checkout, and order history
- Sync orders between the storefront and the app
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Vendure. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Vendure in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Vendure in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Vendure GraphQL integration?
The Vendure Shop API is the public storefront endpoint. Bearer-token auth uses the `vendure-auth-token` returned by login mutations.
How do I connect Vendure to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Vendure. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Vendure's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Vendure and Draftbit?
Use Vendure as a commerce platform for your app: Show a product catalog with prices and inventory; Add a cart, checkout, and order history.