GraphQL integration
Shopify Storefront GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Shopify Storefront GraphQL API
What is Shopify Storefront?
Shopify's Storefront API is designed for client apps — products, collections, carts, and checkout. Use a public Storefront access token.
Use Shopify Storefront with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Shopify Storefront schemas and federated graphs.
Example
shopify-storefront-query.graphql
# Example query against Shopify Storefront
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Show a product catalog with prices and inventory
- Add a cart, checkout, and order history
- Sync orders between the storefront and the app
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Shopify Storefront. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Shopify Storefront in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Shopify Storefront in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Shopify Storefront GraphQL integration?
Shopify's Storefront API is designed for client apps — products, collections, carts, and checkout. Use a public Storefront access token.
How do I connect Shopify Storefront to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Shopify Storefront. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Shopify Storefront's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Shopify Storefront and Draftbit?
Use Shopify Storefront as a commerce platform for your app: Show a product catalog with prices and inventory; Add a cart, checkout, and order history.