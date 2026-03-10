GraphQL integration
Crystallize GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Crystallize Catalogue API
What is Crystallize?
The Catalogue API is Crystallize's read-only storefront endpoint. Public catalogues need no auth; protected catalogues require a static auth token.
Use Crystallize with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Crystallize schemas and federated graphs.
Example
crystallize-query.graphql
# Example query against Crystallize
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Show a product catalog with prices and inventory
- Add a cart, checkout, and order history
- Sync orders between the storefront and the app
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Crystallize. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Crystallize in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Crystallize in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Crystallize GraphQL integration?
The Catalogue API is Crystallize's read-only storefront endpoint. Public catalogues need no auth; protected catalogues require a static auth token.
How do I connect Crystallize to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Crystallize. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Crystallize's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Crystallize and Draftbit?
Use Crystallize as a commerce platform for your app: Show a product catalog with prices and inventory; Add a cart, checkout, and order history.