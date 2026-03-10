GraphQL integration
Webiny GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Self-hosted headless CMS GraphQL Read API
What is Webiny?
Webiny's Read API delivers published content via GraphQL. Use a PAT from the Webiny admin (API Keys).
Use Webiny with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Webiny schemas and federated graphs.
Example
webiny-query.graphql
# Example query against Webiny
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Webiny. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Webiny in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Webiny in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Webiny GraphQL integration?
Webiny's Read API delivers published content via GraphQL. Use a PAT from the Webiny admin (API Keys).
How do I connect Webiny to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Webiny. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Webiny's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Webiny and Draftbit?
Use Webiny as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.