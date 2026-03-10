GraphQL integration
Strapi (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Self-hosted headless CMS GraphQL plugin
What is Strapi (GraphQL)?
Strapi v5's GraphQL plugin. Use a public API token (read-only, scoped to permitted content types) — safe to ship in client apps.
Use Strapi (GraphQL) with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Strapi (GraphQL) schemas and federated graphs.
More ways to connect Strapi
Need a REST API connection instead? Use the Strapi REST API integration .
Example
strapi-graphql-query.graphql
# Example query against Strapi (GraphQL)
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Strapi (GraphQL). Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Strapi (GraphQL) in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Strapi (GraphQL) in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Strapi (GraphQL) GraphQL integration?
Strapi v5's GraphQL plugin. Use a public API token (read-only, scoped to permitted content types) — safe to ship in client apps.
How do I connect Strapi (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Strapi (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Strapi (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Strapi (GraphQL) and Draftbit?
Use Strapi (GraphQL) as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.