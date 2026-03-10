Strapi REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Strapi REST integration? Strapi's REST API exposes collection and single types based on content permissions. Public content can be read without a token, while protected reads and writes need a bearer token.

How do I connect Strapi to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Strapi from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Strapi require authentication? Most Strapi endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List entries, Get entries, Create entries, Update entries.