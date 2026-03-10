REST API integration
Strapi REST API integration for Draftbit
Use Strapi collection REST endpoints
What is Strapi?
Strapi's REST API exposes collection and single types based on content permissions. Public content can be read without a token, while protected reads and writes need a bearer token.
Use Strapi with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List entries, Get entries, Create entries, Update entries, Delete entries.
- Bind any Strapi endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Strapi's client library.
More ways to connect Strapi
Prefer GraphQL? Connect to the Strapi GraphQL integration instead.
Example
strapi-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Strapi
const response = await fetch("https://{strapi_host}/api/{content_type}", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_STRAPI_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Strapi carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Strapi in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Strapi in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Strapi REST integration?
Strapi's REST API exposes collection and single types based on content permissions. Public content can be read without a token, while protected reads and writes need a bearer token.
How do I connect Strapi to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Strapi from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Strapi require authentication?
Most Strapi endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List entries, Get entries, Create entries, Update entries.
What can I build with Strapi and Draftbit?
Use Strapi as a headless CMS for your mobile or web app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.