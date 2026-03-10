Caisy GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Caisy GraphQL integration? Caisy is a GraphQL-first headless CMS. Use a read-scoped API key from the project dashboard.

How do I connect Caisy to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Caisy. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Caisy's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.