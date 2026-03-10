GraphQL integration
Caisy GraphQL integration for Draftbit
Headless CMS with a flexible GraphQL API
What is Caisy?
Caisy is a GraphQL-first headless CMS. Use a read-scoped API key from the project dashboard.
Use Caisy with Draftbit
- Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
- Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
- Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
- Works with custom Caisy schemas and federated graphs.
Example
caisy-query.graphql
# Example query against Caisy
query GetItems {
items(limit: 10) {
id
name
createdAt
}
}
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Caisy. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.
Use Caisy in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Caisy in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Caisy GraphQL integration?
Caisy is a GraphQL-first headless CMS. Use a read-scoped API key from the project dashboard.
How do I connect Caisy to a Draftbit app?
In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Caisy. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.
Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?
No — once Caisy's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.
What can I build with Caisy and Draftbit?
Use Caisy as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.