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GraphQL integration

Caisy GraphQL integration for Draftbit

Headless CMS with a flexible GraphQL API

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What is Caisy?

Caisy is a GraphQL-first headless CMS. Use a read-scoped API key from the project dashboard.

Use Caisy with Draftbit

  • Schema discovered automatically via GraphQL introspection.
  • Queries, mutations, and subscriptions usable across screens and AI agents.
  • Auth headers configured once and reused for every operation.
  • Works with custom Caisy schemas and federated graphs.

Example

caisy-query.graphql 
# Example query against Caisy
query GetItems {
  items(limit: 10) {
    id
    name
    createdAt
  }
}

Use cases

  • Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
  • Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
  • Localize copy and assets without code changes

Authentication

Add any required auth headers when you connect Caisy. Headers are stored per app and applied to every operation.

Use Caisy in a Draftbit app today

Start free, connect Caisy in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.

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Frequently asked questions

What is the Caisy GraphQL integration?

Caisy is a GraphQL-first headless CMS. Use a read-scoped API key from the project dashboard.

How do I connect Caisy to a Draftbit app?

In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Caisy. Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand?

No — once Caisy's schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.

What can I build with Caisy and Draftbit?

Use Caisy as a headless CMS for your app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.

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