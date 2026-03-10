Sanity (GraphQL) GraphQL integration for Draftbit

What is the Sanity (GraphQL) GraphQL integration? Sanity exposes a deployed GraphQL API per dataset. For public datasets no auth is needed; otherwise paste a viewer token.

How do I connect Sanity (GraphQL) to a Draftbit app? In your Draftbit app go to Integrations → GraphQL and choose Sanity (GraphQL). Provide the endpoint URL and any auth headers; Draftbit introspects the schema and exposes operations to your app and AI agents.

Do I need to write GraphQL queries by hand? No — once Sanity (GraphQL)'s schema is introspected, Draftbit lets you bind components to operations visually, and AI agents can compose queries against the live schema.