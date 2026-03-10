REST API integration
Storyblok REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch Storyblok stories and links
What is Storyblok?
Storyblok's Content Delivery API lets apps and websites fetch published stories, links, datasource entries, and assets with a public access token.
Use Storyblok with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List stories, Get story, List links, List datasource entries.
- Bind any Storyblok endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Storyblok's client library.
More ways to connect Storyblok
Prefer GraphQL? Connect to the Storyblok GraphQL integration instead.
Example
storyblok-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Storyblok
// Storyblok doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Storyblok's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://api.storyblok.com/v2/cdn/stories");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Storyblok in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Storyblok in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Storyblok in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Storyblok REST integration?
Storyblok's Content Delivery API lets apps and websites fetch published stories, links, datasource entries, and assets with a public access token.
How do I connect Storyblok to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Storyblok from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Storyblok require authentication?
Storyblok's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Storyblok's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List stories, Get story, List links, List datasource entries.
What can I build with Storyblok and Draftbit?
Use Storyblok as a headless CMS for your mobile or web app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.