Storyblok REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Storyblok REST integration? Storyblok's Content Delivery API lets apps and websites fetch published stories, links, datasource entries, and assets with a public access token.

How do I connect Storyblok to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Storyblok from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.

Does Storyblok require authentication? Storyblok's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Storyblok's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List stories, Get story, List links, List datasource entries.