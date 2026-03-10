Stytch REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Stytch REST integration? Stytch's documented REST APIs use project-secret authentication and should be called from a backend or proxy. For frontend apps, prefer Stytch SDKs with a public token.

How do I connect Stytch to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Stytch from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Stytch require authentication? Most Stytch endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Start email magic link, Authenticate magic link, Authenticate session.