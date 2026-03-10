REST API integration
Stytch REST API integration for Draftbit
Use Stytch auth APIs from a secure backend
What is Stytch?
Stytch's documented REST APIs use project-secret authentication and should be called from a backend or proxy. For frontend apps, prefer Stytch SDKs with a public token.
Use Stytch with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Start email magic link, Authenticate magic link, Authenticate session.
- Bind any Stytch endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Stytch's client library.
Example
stytch-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Stytch
const response = await fetch("https://{stytch_host}/v1/magic_links/email/login_or_create", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Basic YOUR_STYTCH_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app
- Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions
- Sync user profiles across web and native clients
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Stytch carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Stytch in a Draftbit app today
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Frequently asked questions
What is the Stytch REST integration?
Stytch's documented REST APIs use project-secret authentication and should be called from a backend or proxy. For frontend apps, prefer Stytch SDKs with a public token.
How do I connect Stytch to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Stytch from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Stytch require authentication?
Most Stytch endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Start email magic link, Authenticate magic link, Authenticate session.
What can I build with Stytch and Draftbit?
Use Stytch as a authentication service for your mobile or web app: Add sign-up, sign-in, and password reset flows to a mobile app; Gate premium features behind authenticated user sessions.