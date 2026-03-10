Cloud Firestore REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Cloud Firestore REST integration? Cloud Firestore's REST API lets apps read, create, update, and delete documents when Firebase Security Rules allow it. Add your Firebase project ID and optionally a Firebase Auth ID token for protected data.

How do I connect Cloud Firestore to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Cloud Firestore from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Cloud Firestore require authentication? Most Cloud Firestore endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List documents, Get document, Create document, Update document.