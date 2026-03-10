REST API integration
Cloud Firestore REST API integration for Draftbit
Read and write Firestore documents over REST
What is Cloud Firestore?
Cloud Firestore's REST API lets apps read, create, update, and delete documents when Firebase Security Rules allow it. Add your Firebase project ID and optionally a Firebase Auth ID token for protected data.
Use Cloud Firestore with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List documents, Get document, Create document, Update document, Delete document.
- Bind any Cloud Firestore endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Cloud Firestore's client library.
Example
cloud-firestore-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Cloud Firestore
const response = await fetch("https://firestore.googleapis.com/v1/projects/{project_id}/databases/(default)/documents/{collection_id}", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_CLOUD_FIRESTORE_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Cloud Firestore carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Cloud Firestore in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Cloud Firestore in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Cloud Firestore REST integration?
Cloud Firestore's REST API lets apps read, create, update, and delete documents when Firebase Security Rules allow it. Add your Firebase project ID and optionally a Firebase Auth ID token for protected data.
How do I connect Cloud Firestore to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Cloud Firestore from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Cloud Firestore require authentication?
Most Cloud Firestore endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List documents, Get document, Create document, Update document.
What can I build with Cloud Firestore and Draftbit?
Use Cloud Firestore as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.