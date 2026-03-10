REST API integration
CoinGecko REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch crypto prices and market data
What is CoinGecko?
CoinGecko provides cryptocurrency prices, coin metadata, market charts, trending coins, and global market data. Add a demo API key when your plan requires authenticated requests.
Use CoinGecko with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: Simple price, Coin markets, Get coin, Trending coins.
- Bind any CoinGecko endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking CoinGecko's client library.
Example
coingecko-example.ts
// Example: fetch from CoinGecko
const response = await fetch("https://api.coingecko.com/api/v3/simple/price", {
headers: {
"x-cg-demo-api-key": "YOUR_COINGECKO_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `x-cg-demo-api-key` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to CoinGecko carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use CoinGecko in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect CoinGecko in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the CoinGecko REST integration?
CoinGecko provides cryptocurrency prices, coin metadata, market charts, trending coins, and global market data. Add a demo API key when your plan requires authenticated requests.
How do I connect CoinGecko to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick CoinGecko from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does CoinGecko require authentication?
Most CoinGecko endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Simple price, Coin markets, Get coin, Trending coins.
What can I build with CoinGecko and Draftbit?
Use CoinGecko as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.