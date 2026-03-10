CoinGecko REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the CoinGecko REST integration? CoinGecko provides cryptocurrency prices, coin metadata, market charts, trending coins, and global market data. Add a demo API key when your plan requires authenticated requests.

How do I connect CoinGecko to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick CoinGecko from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does CoinGecko require authentication? Most CoinGecko endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: Simple price, Coin markets, Get coin, Trending coins.