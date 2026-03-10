Kontent.ai REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Kontent.ai REST integration? Kontent.ai's Delivery API lets frontend clients fetch published content items, content types, and taxonomies. Add your environment ID and an optional bearer token for secured delivery or preview content.

How do I connect Kontent.ai to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Kontent.ai from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Kontent.ai require authentication? Most Kontent.ai endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List items, Get item, List content types, List taxonomies.