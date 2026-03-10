REST API integration
Kontent.ai REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch Kontent.ai content items
What is Kontent.ai?
Kontent.ai's Delivery API lets frontend clients fetch published content items, content types, and taxonomies. Add your environment ID and an optional bearer token for secured delivery or preview content.
Use Kontent.ai with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List items, Get item, List content types, List taxonomies.
- Bind any Kontent.ai endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Kontent.ai's client library.
Example
kontent-ai-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Kontent.ai
const response = await fetch("https://deliver.kontent.ai/{environment_id}/items", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_KONTENT_AI_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS
- Let non-engineers publish app content without a release
- Localize copy and assets without code changes
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Kontent.ai carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Kontent.ai in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Kontent.ai in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Kontent.ai REST integration?
Kontent.ai's Delivery API lets frontend clients fetch published content items, content types, and taxonomies. Add your environment ID and an optional bearer token for secured delivery or preview content.
How do I connect Kontent.ai to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Kontent.ai from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Kontent.ai require authentication?
Most Kontent.ai endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List items, Get item, List content types, List taxonomies.
What can I build with Kontent.ai and Draftbit?
Use Kontent.ai as a headless CMS for your mobile or web app: Drive a blog, news feed, or content section from a headless CMS; Let non-engineers publish app content without a release.