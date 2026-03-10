REST API integration
NocoDB REST API integration for Draftbit
Use NocoDB tables as REST data sources
What is NocoDB?
NocoDB exposes spreadsheet-style tables through REST APIs. Add your NocoDB host and optional token, then use table IDs to list, create, update, and delete records.
Use NocoDB with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records, Delete records.
- Bind any NocoDB endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking NocoDB's client library.
Example
nocodb-example.ts
// Example: fetch from NocoDB
const response = await fetch("https://{nocodb_host}/api/v2/tables/{table_id}/records", {
headers: {
"xc-token": "YOUR_NOCODB_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `xc-token` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to NocoDB carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use NocoDB in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect NocoDB in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the NocoDB REST integration?
NocoDB exposes spreadsheet-style tables through REST APIs. Add your NocoDB host and optional token, then use table IDs to list, create, update, and delete records.
How do I connect NocoDB to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick NocoDB from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does NocoDB require authentication?
Most NocoDB endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records.
What can I build with NocoDB and Draftbit?
Use NocoDB as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.