NocoDB REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the NocoDB REST integration? NocoDB exposes spreadsheet-style tables through REST APIs. Add your NocoDB host and optional token, then use table IDs to list, create, update, and delete records.

How do I connect NocoDB to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick NocoDB from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does NocoDB require authentication? Most NocoDB endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records.