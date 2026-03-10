Trident Mindsettridentmindset.com
Mental toughness and mental health training, built by Navy SEALs and neuroscientists.
We ship real software for founders, startups, and teams. A full-time, US-based studio of designers, developers, and product managers — we plug into your roadmap and put your software on the App Stores for about 25% of an agency's time and cost.
Roads to success
Every engagement is shaped around where your app actually is — not where a sales deck assumes it is. Start small, scale up, pause whenever.
Bring an idea, a Figma file, or a one-line wishlist. We scope it, design it, and ship it — in weeks, not quarters.
4 – 12 weeks · MVP to v1Get an estimate
AI got you 80% there. Now it is stuck and so are you. We untangle the logic, rebuild the broken bits, and hand back something you can keep building on.
Rescue · 2 – 6 weeksGet it unstuck
A dedicated crew — design, dev, backend, QA — pointed at your roadmap. Daily updates over Slack. Pause whenever you like.
Retainer · from $2,000/moMeet the team
You build, we guide. Code review, architecture, troubleshooting — a senior advisor on call so you stop guessing.
Advisory · $150/weekAdd an advisor
What we handle
One studio for the entire surface of your app — design, frontend, backend, integrations, store submission, the polish. No vendor stitching, no handoffs that drop the ball.
Success stories
A few of the apps we've helped get from sketch to App Store.
Mental toughness and mental health training, built by Navy SEALs and neuroscientists.
Discover and shop the styles you see on TV, tagged from thousands of shows and movies.
Gentle, ad-free audio stories for kids ages 3–9, curated by parents.
How we ship
A 30-minute call. We listen, ask the right questions, and write back with a plan.
Fixed package, monthly retainer, or advisory. No long contracts, no salesy back-and-forth.
Updates over Slack and email. You see progress on real screens, not status decks.
The same visual editor, agents, and device previews we use internally. Open the workspace yourself — and bring in an Expert when you want one.
Every Platform plan can layer an Expert on top. You build, we guide →
Switch models per task. Default to the best agent for the job.
Plug in Anthropic and OpenAI keys directly. No markup, no middlemen.
Run your build on a real device while you work. iOS, Android, web.
From idea to App Store from inside the workspace.
Run the math
Four inputs. One honest number. We ship in roughly a third the time and a fraction of the cost of building it in-house — slide what your project actually looks like.
Your project
Your projected upside
saved vs. building it in-house, shipped in half the time.
Compared to building this in-house.
Ready when you are
No long forms, no qualification gauntlet. A real person reads what you send and replies with a real next step.
Avg. reply < 4 hours