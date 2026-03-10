What's New
The latest product updates, releases, and announcements from the Draftbit team.
BYO Claude & ChatGPT, Supabase Backend, Theme and Typography Editing + more!
Bring your own Claude (Pro/Max) or ChatGPT subscription so the AI agent runs on your plan instead of Draftbit credits. Connect a Supabase backend — database, auth, and storage — in open beta. Themes, palettes, and typography are now fully editable for v1 and v2 apps with a searchable Google Fonts picker. Plus a smarter agent chat with queued prompts, a visual Starter UI picker for mobile, QR-code phone previews, and new models including Claude Opus 4.8, Qwen 3.7 Max, and Gemini 3.5 Flash.
REST APIs, BYO Keys for Everyone, Expo 54 + more!
REST APIs are now available to every user, with one-click setup for popular services like Webflow, Shopify, Xano, Supabase, and more. Bring-your-own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, and OpenRouter are live and free on every plan — no Pro required. Expo 54 is now the default SDK for new apps. Plus a new Summarize + Start New flow on threads, richer credit usage breakdowns, an Integrations Agent, and the ability to unpublish web deployments.
New Tasks Board, Earn Free Credits + more!
Tasks are now available to everyone — track, organize, delegate, and start work from a shared task board inside the Builder. Earn Credits is fully rolled out so you can submit challenges and claim rewards from a new Earn tab. Plus GPT-5.5 is the new Codex default, Cloudflare and HighLevel join MCP integrations, billing upgrades reset cleanly with itemized credit breakdowns, and saves are more reliable under concurrent edits.
Opus 4.7, Web Apps in Beta + more!
Claude Opus 4.7 is here with sharper multi-step reasoning and more reliable tool use inside the sandbox. Web Apps are now in beta on a brand-new stack — React 19, Vite 6, Tailwind v4, React Router v7, and shadcn/ui. Plus a polished agent and model selector, a more resilient preview server, a faster code editor, and a long list of reliability fixes across publishing, assets, and Git.
Public Share Pages, Publish From Staging + more!
You can now create a public share page for any app — no sign-in required for viewers. iOS and Android publishing now works from the staging environment. Sandbox resources scale by billing tier, syntax errors get caught before saving, and the editor and mobile builder got a round of polish.
Added Live Preview, Dashboard Revamp, Custom MCPs & More
We've (finally!) added Live Preview on your device, revamped the dashboard, added custom MCP servers, newer models, faster code editing and more.
Smarter Code Editor, Faster Startup + more!
The code editor now has full TypeScript autocomplete and hover types. Theme color pickers pull from your actual theme files. And sandbox startup is dramatically faster thanks to a new prewarming system.
Opus 4.6, Tons of improvements, and Building From Your Couch 🛋️
Claude Opus 4.6 is here, along with a unified model selector, improved mobile-responsive builder, full billing plans with credit bundle discounts, and conditional components for more dynamic UIs. Plus, we've improved thread summaries, message copying, and styling controls to make building even smoother.
We're headed out of beta soon! (Credits, Plans, and Coming soon!)
We're leaving closed beta soon, and with it means some changes to billing and credits. Check it out to learn all the details.
MCP Integrations, Screen Design Blocks, Updated Agents and Models + more!
The latest releases include a ton of improvements, fixes, and some big additions - check it out!
Saved Prompts, Better Git History + more!
These are all about reducing friction, speeding up common workflows, and giving you better visibility into what’s happening inside your app as it evolves.
Design Blocks, Environment Variables + Claude Code
The latest releases include a ton of improvements, fixes, and some big additions - check it out!
What's New For October 2025
We've been hard at work the last few weeks fixing bugs and improving stability for folks coming into the beta, and now that we've worked through most of those issues we're turning our attention to adding more visual editing features and better integrations with external services.
Welcome to the Draftbit Next Beta!
We're excited to see what you build, and we need your help to make Draftbit better.
Introducing Draftbit v2!
Welcome to the next generation of Draftbit!