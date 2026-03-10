What's New

REST APIs, BYO Keys for Everyone, Expo 54 + more!

REST APIs are now available to every user, with one-click setup for popular services like Webflow, Shopify, Xano, Supabase, and more. Bring-your-own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, and OpenRouter are live and free on every plan — no Pro required. Expo 54 is now the default SDK for new apps. Plus a new Summarize + Start New flow on threads, richer credit usage breakdowns, an Integrations Agent, and the ability to unpublish web deployments.