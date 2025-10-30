What's New For October 2025

Hey everyone,



We’re about 2-3 weeks into our beta at this point. Thanks for those of you who have shared feedback and improvements — we really appreciate it.



The one bit of feedback we’ve heard consistently is that you want more “visual editing” features in Draftbit Next. This is what Draftbit has always been good at, and Draftbit Next while better in a lot of ways (Previews, Code Editing, AI Agent Editing) is a step back in terms of visual editing — things like adding new components, reordering screens, setting styles directly, etc. We’ve heard and completely agree that you should be able to make changes to your Draftbit apps directly. We’ll be prioritizing those features moving forward so that you can get the best of all three editing modalities: Visual Editing, AI Agentic Editing, and Full Code Editing.



For the past few weeks we’ve been primarily focused on addressing a number of small issues and bugs found thanks to all of your help.

We’ve now fixed a bunch of these, including:

- Importing from v1 is much more reliable for large apps.

- We’ve made the agent better and more reliable, and faster.

- You can target selection for v1 apps and Javascript files now.

- We’ve fixed Agent Threads not getting titles and fixed up the UI a bit for this.

- We’ve improve publishing reliability and we’ve also fixed a number of Native Preview issues.

- We’ve made it possible to edit content / text for more components and types.

- If you have more than 20 screens in your app, you can now view all of them in the All Screens view.



We’ve added new capabilities, including:

- Advanced Configuration For New Agent Threads: You can now choose model and mode (ie Full vs Read Only). Soon you’ll also be able to select different agents.

- Activity Log for files: You can now see the changes specific to that file.

- We’ve added and updated our docs at http://help.draftbit.com, and we’ve also made the agent aware of Draftbit Docs in case you want to ask it questions (combine with read-only mode if you just want to learn).



We’re wrapping up a number of behind-the-scenes stability improvements so that we don’t have to alert you of upcoming deploys and we can keep everything seamless over long periods of time even while deploying out new fixes.



Next up we’re actively working on bringing MCP servers and integrations, Environments and Environment Variables, and better direct/visual editing features to the table.



As usual, if you have feedback, improvements, or ideas for us — Please share them!



Thank you

Brian

Draftbit