Introducing Draftbit v2!

Hey everyone! We're so excited to introduce you to the next generation of Draftbit 🚀

This new version is designed to make Draftbit both more powerful and easier to use. It addresses some of the longest standing requests users have made of Draftbit, while also adding in the AI-based tooling you've been asking us about. We've been focused on making Draftbit's new version the best tool to help non-technical and semi-technical builders launch and iterate on their app.

As you explore and experiment, be sure to reach out and let us know what you think. We're continuing to add features and improve performance with the help of your input. You can post feature requests and issues in the Roadmap and stay current on what's changed in the What's New section.

More updates soon.

Happy Building!