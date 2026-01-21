We're headed out of beta soon! (Credits, Plans, and Coming soon!)

🚀 What’s New in Draftbit Next

Hey everyone 👋

The last few months have been a whirlwind for the Draftbit team, and we’re excited to share a big update on what’s new, what’s improved, and what’s coming next in Draftbit Next.

✨ Recently Shipped

Over the past month or two, we’ve rolled out a ton of new features and improvements, including:

Environment Variables

Design Blocks

Claude Code & More Models

Improved Component Tree & File Editing

Saved Prompts

Major Preview Improvements

Sandbox Stability & GI Visualization

MCP Integrations

App Store Screenshots & App Configuration

Behind the scenes, we’ve also invested heavily in more server capacity, more reliable sandboxes, and better agent behavior, responses, and tooling.

All of this is driven directly by your feedback — thank you for helping us make Draftbit better every day.

📱 Coming Very Soon

Live Preview App for Draftbit Next

View your apps on your phone — and eventually make changes directly from it.

View your apps on your phone — and eventually make changes directly from it. Theme Editing

Updated Styles & Configs Panel (more aligned with V1)

(more aligned with V1) Direct Component Editing & Full Code Control

Use agents, make manual changes, or go full code — all within Draftbit.

💳 Important Update: Credits & Usage

As Draftbit Next continues to grow, we’ve welcomed a huge number of new beta users. To keep things sustainable, we’re introducing credit limits starting today.

Here’s how it works:

Your usage now pulls from a monthly credit balance tied to your plan.

tied to your plan. $1 = 1,000 credits

Monthly plans include matching monthly credits: $25 plan → $25 in credits (25,000) $50 plan → $50 in credits (50,000) Team & Enterprise plans → more credits

You can now purchase additional credits (starting at $5) via Stripe from the dashboard.

(starting at $5) via Stripe from the dashboard. New credits visibility & reporting lets you see usage by agent, thread, and team member.

🎁 Beta Thank-You Credits

You’ll receive 2,500 free credits every day for the next few weeks (possibly a bit longer).

for the next few weeks (possibly a bit longer). We’ve also added $25 in credits to your account today as a thank you.

Use these to get a feel for how different requests and models impact credit usage.

🤖 Model Choice & Cost Control

Choose which agent and model you want to use

you want to use Use lower-cost models for simpler tasks

for simpler tasks Expect higher credit usage for: Larger requests More advanced models (e.g. Opus 4.5) Big multi-screen builds in a single run



More cost-effective model options are coming soon.

🧭 Looking Ahead

We’re in the final phase of the beta, with many users still waiting to get access.

During the beta, all features remain available, regardless of plan.

After the beta (in a couple of weeks), feature access will vary by plan. You can preview this now in the Billing → Pricing Plans section of the dashboard.

Your feedback on pricing and feature alignment is incredibly important to us.

Thanks again for building with Draftbit ❤️

We love seeing what you’re creating, and we’re excited about what’s next. If you have questions or feedback, please reach out — and keep building!