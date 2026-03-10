Case Study — Startups

A 120+ screen social shopping network that aims to transform online purchasing. The Hippo Social team used Draftbit to establish a synchronized mobile development operation spanning 3 countries.

The challenge

The Hippo Social team possessed strong web development expertise — with 30+ websites built — but lacked mobile app experience. Leadership needed a platform enabling web developers to quickly onboard a mobile team without sacrificing collaboration.

The solution

CEO Derek Pappas selected Draftbit as the collaborative hub. The platform allowed junior developers with no prior mobile experience to ramp up quickly and work in real-time with the existing web development team.

"We can see the changes that others are making in real-time. We can test in real-time. And we can iterate in real-time. That's unheard-of in traditional app development."

"We literally wouldn't exist without Draftbit."

Looking ahead

The team plans to shift focus toward growth while continuing app iteration, with an ambitious goal of listing products from 1 million stores and brands.

Tech stack

Scala/SPARK, Python, Docker, SLOR, Postgres, Cassandra