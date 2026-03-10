If you’ve found a page on one of our domains that’s being used for phishing, malware, spam, or anything else that breaks our Terms of Service, we want to know about it. Email abuse@draftbit.com with:

The full address of the page, including everything after the domain

What you saw, with a screenshot if you have one

Roughly when you saw it

The apps on these domains are built by our customers, not by us, but they run on our domains, so we review every report and take down content that breaks our terms. Addresses ending in draftbit.page and draftbit.dev are customers’ app previews, published web apps, and APIs, and addresses ending in draftbit.cloud are share links.

If you work at a security vendor and one of these domains is flagged in your product, please tell us which addresses triggered it. That way we can remove the content itself, rather than every customer on the domain being blocked.