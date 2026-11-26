This page is Draftbit’s assessment of transfers of personal data from the EEA and the UK to Draftbit in the United States, as Clause 14 of the EU standard contractual clauses requires. It supports the clauses in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA), and customers may use it in their own assessments. It is not legal advice.

1. The transfer

Item Details Exporter A customer that uses Draftbit for personal data subject to the EU or UK GDPR, as controller or as processor for another controller. Importer Draftbit, Inc., Chicago, Illinois, as processor or subprocessor. Mechanism The EU standard contractual clauses incorporated in the DPA: Module Two or Three for processing on the customer’s instructions, and Module One for data Draftbit uses for its own purposes under section 1 of the DPA. UK transfers need the UK Addendum or another valid basis, as section 7 of the DPA explains. Data The personal data described in the DPA’s processing schedule: identifiers, contact details, account IDs and technical logs, plus personal data the customer includes in app records, files, prompts and code. Special-category data is excluded unless Draftbit agrees in writing. Location Draftbit’s servers are in Chicago, US. Databases, storage and AI services are provided by the US providers listed in the provider directory. Onward transfers Only to the providers in the provider directory, each bound by data protection terms under section 4 of the DPA.

2. US laws that could allow government access

FISA Section 702 lets US intelligence agencies, with approval from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, direct electronic communication service providers to help acquire the communications of specific non-US persons reasonably believed to be outside the US, for foreign intelligence purposes. A cloud service such as Draftbit could be treated as such a provider. Section 702 does not permit bulk collection from a provider; each request concerns designated targets.

Executive Order 12333 governs intelligence activities conducted outside the US, such as collecting data in transit. It does not authorize the government to compel a US company to disclose data. Encryption in transit is the main protection against this kind of collection.

Law enforcement access under US criminal law, including the CLOUD Act, requires legal process such as a subpoena, court order or warrant, subject to judicial review.

3. Safeguards in US law

Executive Order 14086 (2022) requires US signals intelligence to be necessary and proportionate to a validated intelligence priority, and created a redress mechanism for people in the EU, including a Data Protection Review Court. In July 2023 the European Commission found that the United States ensures an adequate level of protection for organizations certified under the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, relying on these safeguards. The Commission has stated that the safeguards of Executive Order 14086 apply to all data transferred to the US, whatever transfer mechanism is used, so they also benefit transfers under the standard contractual clauses. Draftbit is not certified under the Data Privacy Framework and relies on the standard contractual clauses.

4. Draftbit’s experience and the likelihood of access

Draftbit has received no requests from US government authorities for customer data to date. Draftbit’s customers use it to build and host apps, and the data involved is project content and app records, not communications of the kind foreign intelligence efforts usually target. Draftbit therefore considers it unlikely that US authorities would seek customer data from it, and it will update this assessment if that changes.

5. Supplementary measures

Technical. Connections to Draftbit and between Draftbit and its providers are encrypted in transit. Databases, file storage and backups are encrypted at rest by their providers, and credentials Draftbit stores for customers are encrypted at the application level. Access to production systems is limited to staff who need it and requires multi-factor authentication. The full list is in Annex 2 of the DPA.

Contractual and organizational. When Draftbit receives a request from a public authority for customer data, it shall:

review the request’s legality and challenge it where there are reasonable grounds to consider it unlawful;

notify the affected customer before disclosing, unless the law prohibits notice, and seek a waiver of any prohibition;

disclose only the minimum data the request requires;

keep a record of the request and its response, and share aggregate information about requests with customers on request where the law permits.

Data minimization. Customers choose what personal data they put into Draftbit. Special-category data is excluded by default, and Customer Data is deleted within 90 days after the services end, as section 6 of the DPA describes.

6. Conclusion and review

Taking into account the laws above, their safeguards, the nature of the data and Draftbit’s experience, Draftbit has found no reason to believe that the laws and practices of the United States prevent it from meeting its obligations under the standard contractual clauses. Draftbit reviews this assessment at least once a year and when a relevant law or court decision changes, and will tell customers if it can no longer meet those obligations, as Clause 14(e) requires.

Last reviewed November 26, 2026.