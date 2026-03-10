Become a Draftbit Affiliate
Earn 50% of any platform plan payments for the first 12 months and 10% of any experts plan payments for the first 6 months for every customer that signs up through your unique affiliate link.
How it works
- Apply to join — It's quick and easy to get started.
- Share your link — Promote Draftbit on your website, blog, social media, or videos.
- Get paid — Receive payment via PayPal or subscription credit for every signup.
Commission structure
50%
of platform plan payments for 12 months
10%
of experts plan payments for 6 months
There is no cap on the amount you can earn.
Who is it for?
Marketers in the mobile app and no-code space
Influencers in the maker and no-code community
Educators teaching app development
Bloggers and content creators
Streamers who build in public
Communities interested in mobile apps
Interested in joining the affiliate program?Apply to join