Open main menu
Theme

Become a Draftbit Affiliate

Earn 50% of any platform plan payments for the first 12 months and 10% of any experts plan payments for the first 6 months for every customer that signs up through your unique affiliate link.

How it works

  1. Apply to join — It's quick and easy to get started.
  2. Share your link — Promote Draftbit on your website, blog, social media, or videos.
  3. Get paid — Receive payment via PayPal or subscription credit for every signup.

Commission structure

50%

of platform plan payments for 12 months

10%

of experts plan payments for 6 months

There is no cap on the amount you can earn.

Who is it for?

Marketers in the mobile app and no-code space

Influencers in the maker and no-code community

Educators teaching app development

Bloggers and content creators

Streamers who build in public

Communities interested in mobile apps

Interested in joining the affiliate program?

Apply to join