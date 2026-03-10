How to create a native mobile app for your Xano back-end

In this tutorial, we'll show you how to build the core CRUD functionalities of a mobile app from scratch using a Xano back-end. The mobile app will be built in open-source React Native using Draftbit, a low-code visual development platform. Apps built in Draftbit can be published to the iOS and Android app stores.

React Native Backend Development Application Development Expo No Code