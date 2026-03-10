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Explore our blog for insightful articles, personal reflections and more.

A Beginner's Comparison of React Native and Flutter: Why You Should Choose React Native

A Beginner's Comparison of React Native and Flutter: Why You Should Choose React Native

When it comes to building mobile apps that work seamlessly on both iOS and Android, the choices often boil down to two popular frameworks: React Native and Flutter. Both have their strengths, but today, we're going to dive into what sets them apart

Dev ToolsReact NativeNo CodeProgramming
CNDave Sebek
4 Min Read
How Low-Code App Builders Improve Internal Processes

How Low-Code App Builders Improve Internal Processes

Learn how teams can use AI-assisted low-code app builders like Draftbit to create internal tools, connect existing data, reduce IT backlog, and preserve source code ownership.

Product Team CollaborationLow CodeDev ToolsEnterprise
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
Navigating the Rough Seas to Find Product-Market Fit for Your App

Navigating the Rough Seas to Find Product-Market Fit for Your App

Finding Product-Market Fit is no easy feat, but with a mix of clarity, customer focus, and constant iteration, you'll be sailing toward success like the most capable captain on the high seas.

StartupsApplication Development
CNDave Sebek
4 Min Read
Why Mobile App Startup Founders Should Consider No-Code Development Tools

Why Mobile App Startup Founders Should Consider No-Code Development Tools

In this blog post, we will explore why mobile app startup founders should seriously consider using no-code development tools and services.

App FoundersNo CodeStartups
CNDave Sebek
5 Min Read
5 Funding Options Mobile App Startups Should Consider

5 Funding Options Mobile App Startups Should Consider

In this blog post, we will explore five funding options that mobile app startups should consider to secure the necessary capital for their journey.

App FoundersSmall BusinessStartups
CNDave Sebek
4 Min Read
Common Best Practices for Smartphone App UI/UX Design

Common Best Practices for Smartphone App UI/UX Design

In this blog post, we will explore some common best practices for creating a compelling and user-friendly UI/UX for smartphone apps.

App DesignMobile App Development
CNDave Sebek
5 Min Read
Strategies for User Acquisition and Retention in the Mobile App Market

Strategies for User Acquisition and Retention in the Mobile App Market

Proven strategies for acquiring and retaining mobile app users, from ASO and influencer marketing to push notifications.

App Marketing
CNDave Sebek
4 Min Read
Top 6 Mobile App Wireframe and Prototyping Tools

Top 6 Mobile App Wireframe and Prototyping Tools

These invaluable resources empower app designers and developers to bring their concepts to life, allowing them to create interactive and user-friendly interfaces.

App Design
CNDave Sebek
3 Min Read
Mobile App Design Trends That Matter Now

Mobile App Design Trends That Matter Now

Explore current mobile app design trends, from AI-assisted UX and adaptive interfaces to accessibility, trust, motion, design systems, and real build workflows.

App DesignMobile App Development
CNDave Sebek
6 Min Read
A Practical Playbook for Building Mobile Apps with Low-Code and AI

A Practical Playbook for Building Mobile Apps with Low-Code and AI

Use this low-code mobile app development playbook to scope smarter, build faster with AI, connect real data, test on devices, preserve source code access, and launch with expert support.

Mobile App DevelopmentLow CodeSmall Business
CNDave Sebek
8 Min Read
How Non-Developers Can Build Real Mobile Apps with AI and Low-Code

How Non-Developers Can Build Real Mobile Apps with AI and Low-Code

Learn how non-developers can use AI-assisted low-code platforms like Draftbit to build, iterate, and launch real mobile apps while keeping code access and expert help available.

Low CodeMobile App DevelopmentSmall BusinessStartups
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
How AI and Low-Code Simplify Mobile App Development Workflows

How AI and Low-Code Simplify Mobile App Development Workflows

See how AI-assisted low-code platforms simplify mobile app development with templates, visual editing, integrations, live preview, code access, publishing, and expert support.

Application DevelopmentLow Code
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
Low-Code vs. Traditional Mobile App Development: How to Choose

Low-Code vs. Traditional Mobile App Development: How to Choose

Compare low-code, AI-assisted app builders, expert services, and traditional mobile development so you can choose the right path for your app.

Low CodeMobile App DevelopmentSmall BusinessStartups
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
Maximizing efficiency and productivity with Expo dev tools

Maximizing efficiency and productivity with Expo dev tools

Explore how Expo dev tools boost mobile development productivity with faster setup, built-in APIs, and seamless deployment.

ExpoDev Tools
CNDave Sebek
3 Min Read
Real-World Examples of Successful React Native Mobile Apps

Real-World Examples of Successful React Native Mobile Apps

See how Facebook, Airbnb, UberEATS, Walmart, and Bloomberg use React Native to power their high-performance mobile apps.

Mobile App DevelopmentReact Native
CNDave Sebek
4 Min Read
Low-Code for Enterprise Mobile App Development: Speed Without Lock-In

Low-Code for Enterprise Mobile App Development: Speed Without Lock-In

See how AI-assisted low-code platforms help enterprise teams ship mobile apps faster while preserving source code access, integrations, governance, and expert support.

Low CodeApplication DevelopmentEnterprise
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
How Development Agencies Can Use Low-Code Without Sacrificing Quality

How Development Agencies Can Use Low-Code Without Sacrificing Quality

Learn how agencies can use AI-assisted low-code tools like Draftbit to protect margins, speed up mobile delivery, improve client collaboration, and keep source code ownership.

Application DevelopmentLow Code
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
How to Lower the Cost of Mobile App Development Without Losing Control

How to Lower the Cost of Mobile App Development Without Losing Control

Learn how AI-assisted low-code platforms like Draftbit lower mobile app development costs while preserving code access, integrations, publishing, and expert support.

Small BusinessStartupsLow CodeMobile App Development
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
Why React Native is the Future of Mobile App Development

Why React Native is the Future of Mobile App Development

Why React Native leads mobile app development with native performance, shared codebases, and strong community support.

Application DevelopmentReact Native
CNDave Sebek
3 Min Read
How to choose the best BaaS for your native mobile app

How to choose the best BaaS for your native mobile app

Compare backend-as-a-service options for your mobile app. Evaluate features, performance, security, pricing, and ease of use.

Backend DevelopmentMobile App Development
CNDave Sebek
7 Min Read
The Hapi Path to Express.js for our Backend Services

The Hapi Path to Express.js for our Backend Services

Draftbit Sr. Software Engineer Shawn Michael Larkin explains the technical context for our switch from Hapi to Express.js, and its advantages for our end-users.

Backend Development
CNShawn Michael Larkin
5 Min Read
Best CI/CD Tools for Mobile App Developers

Best CI/CD Tools for Mobile App Developers

Compare the best CI/CD and release tools for mobile apps, including Draftbit, Expo EAS, GitHub Actions, Bitrise, Codemagic, Fastlane, Xcode Cloud, CircleCI, GitLab CI/CD, and Jenkins.

Application DevelopmentMobile App Development
CNShanika Wickramasinghe
10 Min Read
Best Mobile App Design and Prototyping Tools

Best Mobile App Design and Prototyping Tools

Compare the best mobile app design and prototyping tools for modern app teams, including Draftbit, Figma, Sketch, Penpot, ProtoPie, Framer, Origami Studio, Zeplin, UXPin, and Rive.

Mobile App DevelopmentApp Design
CNShanika Wickramasinghe
10 Min Read
Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 3: Interact with Content

Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 3: Interact with Content

In this 3-part tutorial series, we provide step-by-step instructions for creating an Instagram clone from scratch using no-code tools Draftbit and Xano. In Part 3, we will build content interaction features (likes, follows, comments).

Mobile App DevelopmentNo Code
CNAman Mittal
12 Min Read
Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 2: Create & Browse Content

Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 2: Create & Browse Content

In this 3-part tutorial series, we provide step-by-step instructions for creating an Instagram clone from scratch using no-code tools Draftbit and Xano. In Part 2, we will build content creation and browsing functionality (create new post, see posts).

Mobile App DevelopmentNo Code
CNAman Mittal
13 Min Read
Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 1: Sign Up, Sign In, and Log Out

Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 1: Sign Up, Sign In, and Log Out

In this 3-part tutorial series, we provide step-by-step instructions for creating an Instagram clone from scratch using no-code tools Draftbit and Xano. In Part 1, we will build user authentication (sign up, sign in, log out).

Mobile App DevelopmentNo Code
CNAman Mittal
15 Min Read
9 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Be Thinking About Low-Code/No-Code

9 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Be Thinking About Low-Code/No-Code

Learn how low-code/no-code platforms are helping small businesses build and automate faster, easier and cheaper.

Low CodeNo CodeSmall Business
CNNick Selman
9 Min Read
How To Get Your First 1,000 Mobile App Users

How To Get Your First 1,000 Mobile App Users

Everyone and their smartphone-savvy grandmother is developing a mobile app. So how do founders stand out from the crowd? How do they get people to care about, use, and buy their app? How do they attract early adopters?

App FoundersApp Marketing
CNNick Selman
7 Min Read
React Native vs. Flutter: Which One is Better?

React Native vs. Flutter: Which One is Better?

When deciding between the two most popular cross-platform mobile frameworks in the world, there are many considerations, from performance to community to cost.

React NativeMobile App DevelopmentProgramming
CNNick Selman
6 Min Read
How to Create a Native Mobile App For Your Backendless Back-End

How to Create a Native Mobile App For Your Backendless Back-End

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to build a mobile app front-end from scratch using a Backendless real-time database back-end and Backendless API services.

Low CodeMobile App Development
CNCahyo Subroto
13 Min Read
How To Create a Native Mobile App For Your Supabase Back-End

How To Create a Native Mobile App For Your Supabase Back-End

This tutorial will show you how to create a native mobile app from scratch using Supabase as the back-end database and Draftbit as the React Native builder.

Low CodeMobile App Development
CNShanika Wickramasinghe
15 Min Read
Best No-Code and Low-Code Backends for Mobile Apps

Best No-Code and Low-Code Backends for Mobile Apps

Compare the best no-code and low-code backends for mobile apps, including Supabase, Xano, Firebase, Airtable, Backendless, Appwrite, Hasura, and headless CMS options.

Application DevelopmentBackend DevelopmentMobile App DevelopmentLow Code
CNAman Mittal
12 Min Read
How to create a Custom Component in Draftbit

How to create a Custom Component in Draftbit

In this article, we'll go through how to create a Custom Component in a Draftbit app (a Text component), and adding the open-source Package that supports the Custom Component (via Packages).

React NativeExpoMobile App DevelopmentProgrammingNo Code
CNAman Mittal
5 Min Read
How to Build an App UI from Scratch Using Draftbit

How to Build an App UI from Scratch Using Draftbit

learn step-by-step how to create a user interface using the Draftbit app builder and see in action how Flexbox layout components are configured, and understand the building blocks of the Builder.

React NativeMobile App DevelopmentProgrammingApplication Development
CNAman Mittal
15 Min Read
How to Fetch Data from a REST API in an App UI Using Draftbit

How to Fetch Data from a REST API in an App UI Using Draftbit

In the first tutorial in the series on creating a Bookbit Starter app from scratch, the focus was on covering the UI elements that the Draftbit’s Builder offer and how to implement them to create mobile app screens.

React NativeNo CodeLow CodeMobile App Development
CNAman Mittal
11 Min Read
Poisera’s founders launched their app that helps mothers build resilience, using Draftbit

Poisera’s founders launched their app that helps mothers build resilience, using Draftbit

Learn how Poisera's founders used Draftbit to launch their mobile app that helps mothers build resilience and well-being.

Startups
CNDraftbit
3 Min Read
The Complete Guide to React Native Flexbox Layout using Draftbit’s Visual Builder

The Complete Guide to React Native Flexbox Layout using Draftbit’s Visual Builder

How Draftbit uses React Native's Flexbox layout to build apps visually.

React NativeLow CodeMobile App DevelopmentProgrammingNo Code
CNAman Mittal
8 Min Read
How to create a native mobile app for your Xano back-end

How to create a native mobile app for your Xano back-end

In this tutorial, we'll show you how to build the core CRUD functionalities of a mobile app from scratch using a Xano back-end. The mobile app will be built in open-source React Native using Draftbit, a low-code visual development platform. Apps built in Draftbit can be published to the iOS and Android app stores.

React NativeBackend DevelopmentApplication DevelopmentExpoNo Code
CNNick Selman
11 Min Read