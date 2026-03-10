Blog
Explore our blog for insightful articles, personal reflections and more.
A Beginner's Comparison of React Native and Flutter: Why You Should Choose React Native
When it comes to building mobile apps that work seamlessly on both iOS and Android, the choices often boil down to two popular frameworks: React Native and Flutter. Both have their strengths, but today, we're going to dive into what sets them apart
How Low-Code App Builders Improve Internal Processes
Learn how teams can use AI-assisted low-code app builders like Draftbit to create internal tools, connect existing data, reduce IT backlog, and preserve source code ownership.
Navigating the Rough Seas to Find Product-Market Fit for Your App
Finding Product-Market Fit is no easy feat, but with a mix of clarity, customer focus, and constant iteration, you'll be sailing toward success like the most capable captain on the high seas.
Why Mobile App Startup Founders Should Consider No-Code Development Tools
In this blog post, we will explore why mobile app startup founders should seriously consider using no-code development tools and services.
5 Funding Options Mobile App Startups Should Consider
In this blog post, we will explore five funding options that mobile app startups should consider to secure the necessary capital for their journey.
Common Best Practices for Smartphone App UI/UX Design
In this blog post, we will explore some common best practices for creating a compelling and user-friendly UI/UX for smartphone apps.
Strategies for User Acquisition and Retention in the Mobile App Market
Proven strategies for acquiring and retaining mobile app users, from ASO and influencer marketing to push notifications.
Top 6 Mobile App Wireframe and Prototyping Tools
These invaluable resources empower app designers and developers to bring their concepts to life, allowing them to create interactive and user-friendly interfaces.
Mobile App Design Trends That Matter Now
Explore current mobile app design trends, from AI-assisted UX and adaptive interfaces to accessibility, trust, motion, design systems, and real build workflows.
A Practical Playbook for Building Mobile Apps with Low-Code and AI
Use this low-code mobile app development playbook to scope smarter, build faster with AI, connect real data, test on devices, preserve source code access, and launch with expert support.
How Non-Developers Can Build Real Mobile Apps with AI and Low-Code
Learn how non-developers can use AI-assisted low-code platforms like Draftbit to build, iterate, and launch real mobile apps while keeping code access and expert help available.
How AI and Low-Code Simplify Mobile App Development Workflows
See how AI-assisted low-code platforms simplify mobile app development with templates, visual editing, integrations, live preview, code access, publishing, and expert support.
Low-Code vs. Traditional Mobile App Development: How to Choose
Compare low-code, AI-assisted app builders, expert services, and traditional mobile development so you can choose the right path for your app.
Maximizing efficiency and productivity with Expo dev tools
Explore how Expo dev tools boost mobile development productivity with faster setup, built-in APIs, and seamless deployment.
Real-World Examples of Successful React Native Mobile Apps
See how Facebook, Airbnb, UberEATS, Walmart, and Bloomberg use React Native to power their high-performance mobile apps.
Low-Code for Enterprise Mobile App Development: Speed Without Lock-In
See how AI-assisted low-code platforms help enterprise teams ship mobile apps faster while preserving source code access, integrations, governance, and expert support.
How Development Agencies Can Use Low-Code Without Sacrificing Quality
Learn how agencies can use AI-assisted low-code tools like Draftbit to protect margins, speed up mobile delivery, improve client collaboration, and keep source code ownership.
How to Lower the Cost of Mobile App Development Without Losing Control
Learn how AI-assisted low-code platforms like Draftbit lower mobile app development costs while preserving code access, integrations, publishing, and expert support.
Why React Native is the Future of Mobile App Development
Why React Native leads mobile app development with native performance, shared codebases, and strong community support.
How to choose the best BaaS for your native mobile app
Compare backend-as-a-service options for your mobile app. Evaluate features, performance, security, pricing, and ease of use.
The Hapi Path to Express.js for our Backend Services
Draftbit Sr. Software Engineer Shawn Michael Larkin explains the technical context for our switch from Hapi to Express.js, and its advantages for our end-users.
Best CI/CD Tools for Mobile App Developers
Compare the best CI/CD and release tools for mobile apps, including Draftbit, Expo EAS, GitHub Actions, Bitrise, Codemagic, Fastlane, Xcode Cloud, CircleCI, GitLab CI/CD, and Jenkins.
Best Mobile App Design and Prototyping Tools
Compare the best mobile app design and prototyping tools for modern app teams, including Draftbit, Figma, Sketch, Penpot, ProtoPie, Framer, Origami Studio, Zeplin, UXPin, and Rive.
Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 3: Interact with Content
In this 3-part tutorial series, we provide step-by-step instructions for creating an Instagram clone from scratch using no-code tools Draftbit and Xano. In Part 3, we will build content interaction features (likes, follows, comments).
Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 2: Create & Browse Content
In this 3-part tutorial series, we provide step-by-step instructions for creating an Instagram clone from scratch using no-code tools Draftbit and Xano. In Part 2, we will build content creation and browsing functionality (create new post, see posts).
Building an Instagram Clone from Scratch with No-Code, Part 1: Sign Up, Sign In, and Log Out
In this 3-part tutorial series, we provide step-by-step instructions for creating an Instagram clone from scratch using no-code tools Draftbit and Xano. In Part 1, we will build user authentication (sign up, sign in, log out).
9 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Be Thinking About Low-Code/No-Code
Learn how low-code/no-code platforms are helping small businesses build and automate faster, easier and cheaper.
How To Get Your First 1,000 Mobile App Users
Everyone and their smartphone-savvy grandmother is developing a mobile app. So how do founders stand out from the crowd? How do they get people to care about, use, and buy their app? How do they attract early adopters?
React Native vs. Flutter: Which One is Better?
When deciding between the two most popular cross-platform mobile frameworks in the world, there are many considerations, from performance to community to cost.
How to Create a Native Mobile App For Your Backendless Back-End
In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to build a mobile app front-end from scratch using a Backendless real-time database back-end and Backendless API services.
How To Create a Native Mobile App For Your Supabase Back-End
This tutorial will show you how to create a native mobile app from scratch using Supabase as the back-end database and Draftbit as the React Native builder.
Best No-Code and Low-Code Backends for Mobile Apps
Compare the best no-code and low-code backends for mobile apps, including Supabase, Xano, Firebase, Airtable, Backendless, Appwrite, Hasura, and headless CMS options.
How to create a Custom Component in Draftbit
In this article, we'll go through how to create a Custom Component in a Draftbit app (a Text component), and adding the open-source Package that supports the Custom Component (via Packages).
How to Build an App UI from Scratch Using Draftbit
learn step-by-step how to create a user interface using the Draftbit app builder and see in action how Flexbox layout components are configured, and understand the building blocks of the Builder.
How to Fetch Data from a REST API in an App UI Using Draftbit
In the first tutorial in the series on creating a Bookbit Starter app from scratch, the focus was on covering the UI elements that the Draftbit’s Builder offer and how to implement them to create mobile app screens.
Poisera’s founders launched their app that helps mothers build resilience, using Draftbit
Learn how Poisera's founders used Draftbit to launch their mobile app that helps mothers build resilience and well-being.
The Complete Guide to React Native Flexbox Layout using Draftbit’s Visual Builder
How Draftbit uses React Native's Flexbox layout to build apps visually.
How to create a native mobile app for your Xano back-end
In this tutorial, we'll show you how to build the core CRUD functionalities of a mobile app from scratch using a Xano back-end. The mobile app will be built in open-source React Native using Draftbit, a low-code visual development platform. Apps built in Draftbit can be published to the iOS and Android app stores.