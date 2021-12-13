Best CI/CD Tools for Mobile App Developers

Mobile CI/CD is harder than web CI/CD. A web app can often be deployed with one build command and a hosting provider. A mobile app has more moving parts: iOS signing, Android keystores, native dependencies, build profiles, simulator and device tests, TestFlight, Google Play testing tracks, app store metadata, staged rollouts, over-the-air updates, and crash monitoring.

That is why the best mobile release workflow is not always one tool. It is usually a stack.

This guide was originally published as a 2022 roundup. It has been refreshed for today’s Draftbit platform and modern mobile release workflows. Draftbit now combines AI-assisted app building, visual editing, live preview, source code access, integrations, and publishing. For many teams, Draftbit can handle much of the app creation and launch workflow directly. For teams that also need custom CI, exported code, or deeper release automation, the tools below are the ones worth evaluating.

If your app is stuck at the “almost ready” stage, Draftbit Expert Services can help with app store setup, build issues, signing, backend integrations, custom code, migrations, QA, and launch support.

Quick answer: which mobile CI/CD tool should you use?

Need Strong fit Build visually and publish without managing a full CI stack Draftbit Expo or React Native builds, submissions, updates, and workflow automation Expo Application Services General-purpose CI close to your GitHub repo GitHub Actions Mobile-first CI/CD for iOS and Android teams Bitrise Flutter, React Native, native Android, and native iOS CI/CD Codemagic App store automation, code signing, screenshots, and release lanes fastlane Apple-native CI/CD inside Xcode and App Store Connect Xcode Cloud Flexible hosted CI for teams already using CircleCI CircleCI GitLab-native pipelines and DevSecOps workflows GitLab CI/CD Self-hosted CI where your team controls everything Jenkins

What changed since the original 2022 post?

The old mobile CI/CD conversation was mostly about which CI server could run builds. The modern conversation is broader:

AI-generated and AI-edited code still needs release discipline. AI can speed up implementation, but tests, reviews, signing, and release checks matter more when changes happen faster.

AI can speed up implementation, but tests, reviews, signing, and release checks matter more when changes happen faster. Expo Application Services has become a core part of many React Native workflows. EAS includes build, submit, update, metadata, hosting, workflows, and monitoring-related services.

EAS includes build, submit, update, metadata, hosting, workflows, and monitoring-related services. GitHub Actions is now the default general-purpose CI choice for many teams. If your source code already lives on GitHub, the automation surface is close to the pull request workflow.

If your source code already lives on GitHub, the automation surface is close to the pull request workflow. Mobile-first services still matter. Bitrise and Codemagic understand signing, native build machines, app store delivery, and mobile build constraints.

Bitrise and Codemagic understand signing, native build machines, app store delivery, and mobile build constraints. Draftbit changes the release model. Teams can build visually, preview, export code, connect services, and publish from the platform instead of assembling everything from scratch.

What a mobile release workflow needs

Before choosing tools, decide which release jobs your app actually needs:

Preview builds: Internal builds for founders, clients, QA, or early users.

Internal builds for founders, clients, QA, or early users. Automated checks: Type checks, linting, unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests.

Type checks, linting, unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests. Native builds: iOS and Android builds with the right build profiles and native dependencies.

iOS and Android builds with the right build profiles and native dependencies. Code signing: Certificates, provisioning profiles, keystores, and secure secrets handling.

Certificates, provisioning profiles, keystores, and secure secrets handling. Submission: Uploads to TestFlight, App Store Connect, Google Play internal testing, or production tracks.

Uploads to TestFlight, App Store Connect, Google Play internal testing, or production tracks. Over-the-air updates: Small JS or asset updates where the stack supports it.

Small JS or asset updates where the stack supports it. Release metadata: Version numbers, release notes, screenshots, app store descriptions, and compliance details.

Version numbers, release notes, screenshots, app store descriptions, and compliance details. Monitoring: Crash reports, analytics, performance data, and production feedback.

Draftbit can reduce how much of this you need to own directly. But if you export code, use custom native modules, or maintain a mature engineering process, you will still want a clear CI/CD strategy.

1. Draftbit

Best for teams that want to build, preview, and publish cross-platform apps without managing every part of CI/CD themselves.

Draftbit is not a traditional CI server. It is a visual app development platform with AI assistance, live preview, code editing, source code export, integrations, and publishing workflows built in.

That matters because many mobile teams do not actually want to become CI/CD experts. They want to ship the app. Draftbit helps teams move from idea to launch by keeping design, app structure, backend connections, preview, code access, and publishing in one workspace.

Use Draftbit when:

You want to ship web, iOS, and Android from one app-building workflow.

You want visual editing and AI agents without losing source code access.

You need live preview and client/team collaboration.

You want to avoid wiring together a full mobile CI/CD pipeline too early.

You want experts available for launch support, app store setup, custom code, or QA.

Watch out for: If your app requires a custom native release process, a large engineering org, or deep infrastructure policies, you may still pair Draftbit with GitHub, EAS, GitHub Actions, Bitrise, or another CI/CD system.

2. Expo Application Services (EAS)

Best for Expo and React Native teams that need cloud builds, app submissions, updates, workflow automation, and related release services.

Expo Application Services are cloud services for Expo and React Native apps. The EAS docs describe services for build, submit, hosting, update, metadata, insights, observe, workflows, and distribution.

EAS is one of the most important tools in the React Native ecosystem because it handles painful mobile tasks: compiling and signing Android/iOS apps in the cloud, submitting to stores, triggering builds from CI, and shipping supported over-the-air updates.

Use EAS when:

Your app is Expo or React Native.

You need iOS and Android cloud builds.

You want managed app signing and store submissions.

You need update workflows for supported JavaScript and asset changes.

You want mobile-specific release tooling rather than a generic CI server alone.

Watch out for: EAS is strongest when your app fits the Expo/React Native workflow. If your app has unusual native requirements, validate the build profiles and native configuration early.

3. GitHub Actions

Best for teams that keep source code on GitHub and want CI/CD tied directly to pull requests, branches, tags, and releases.

GitHub Actions is a general-purpose automation platform built into GitHub. For mobile teams, it is often used for linting, type checks, tests, triggering EAS builds, running Fastlane lanes, publishing artifacts, and enforcing pull request checks.

GitHub Actions is not mobile-specific, but it is close to the development workflow. That makes it a strong orchestration layer even when the actual mobile build happens in EAS, Bitrise, Codemagic, or Xcode Cloud.

Use GitHub Actions when:

Your repo is on GitHub.

You want checks on pull requests.

You need flexible YAML workflows.

You want to trigger EAS, Fastlane, or other release tools from Git events.

You want CI close to code review and branch protection.

Watch out for: iOS builds require macOS runners and careful secret handling. For production mobile builds, many teams use Actions as the orchestrator and delegate native builds to mobile-focused tooling.

4. Bitrise

Best for mobile-first teams that want hosted CI/CD designed around iOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, and app store delivery.

Bitrise is a mobile CI/CD platform. It is built around mobile workflows, signing, build stacks, test steps, deploy steps, and common iOS/Android automation.

Bitrise is a good fit when mobile release complexity is high enough that a generic CI service becomes too much maintenance. It gives mobile teams a workflow builder and a large ecosystem of mobile-specific steps.

Use Bitrise when:

Your team ships native or cross-platform mobile apps regularly.

You want mobile-specific build steps and workflows.

iOS signing and app store delivery are recurring pain points.

You want a hosted CI platform focused on mobile release.

Watch out for: Mobile-first platforms can cost more than generic CI when usage grows. Compare pricing against your expected build volume, concurrency, and required machine types.

5. Codemagic

Best for Flutter, React Native, native Android, and native iOS teams that want a mobile-focused CI/CD service.

Codemagic is another mobile-focused CI/CD platform. It is well known in Flutter workflows but also supports React Native and native mobile projects. It can handle builds, tests, signing, and app store distribution.

Use Codemagic when:

You want a mobile-first CI/CD service.

Your team uses Flutter, React Native, iOS, or Android.

You need code signing, store publishing, and build automation in one place.

You prefer a hosted CI service tuned for mobile projects.

Watch out for: As with any hosted CI/CD tool, validate build minutes, concurrency, machine types, and signing workflows before standardizing.

6. fastlane

Best for automating app store releases, signing, screenshots, metadata, beta distribution, and repeatable release lanes.

fastlane is not a hosted CI service. It is an automation toolkit that can run locally or inside CI. It remains a key part of many mobile pipelines because it automates work around certificates, provisioning profiles, screenshots, TestFlight, Google Play, release notes, versioning, and store submissions.

Use fastlane when:

You need repeatable release scripts.

App Store Connect or Google Play tasks are taking too much manual time.

You want the same release lane locally and in CI.

You use GitHub Actions, CircleCI, Bitrise, Codemagic, Jenkins, or GitLab and need mobile release automation inside the pipeline.

Watch out for: fastlane is powerful but script-driven. Keep lanes understandable, document secrets, and avoid turning release scripts into tribal knowledge.

7. Xcode Cloud

Best for Apple-platform teams that want CI/CD built into Xcode, App Store Connect, and TestFlight.

Xcode Cloud is Apple’s CI/CD service for Apple developers. Apple describes it as built into Xcode and designed for Apple developers, with cloud builds, automated tests, TestFlight delivery, App Store Connect integration, and feedback visibility.

Use Xcode Cloud when:

Your team is heavily focused on iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, or macOS.

You want builds and results inside Xcode.

TestFlight workflows are central.

You prefer Apple’s native developer tooling.

Watch out for: Xcode Cloud is Apple-centric. If your app is cross-platform and Android is equally important, you may need another tool for the Android side or a broader mobile CI service.

8. CircleCI

Best for teams that already use CircleCI and need flexible hosted CI for checks, builds, and release orchestration.

CircleCI is a mature CI/CD platform. It is not only for mobile, but it can run many mobile pipeline tasks, especially for teams that already use CircleCI across web, backend, and infrastructure projects.

Use CircleCI when:

Your organization already uses CircleCI.

You want reusable configuration and flexible pipelines.

You need CI across mobile, web, backend, and infrastructure.

You are comfortable managing mobile-specific signing and runner needs.

Watch out for: Mobile builds have special requirements. Make sure macOS executor availability, Android images, caching, and secrets handling fit your release needs.

9. GitLab CI/CD

Best for teams using GitLab as their source control and DevSecOps platform.

GitLab CI/CD is built into GitLab. It is useful when your team wants source control, merge requests, CI/CD, package/container registries, security scanning, environments, and release workflows in one platform.

Use GitLab CI/CD when:

Your repo is already on GitLab.

You want CI/CD close to merge requests and GitLab permissions.

You need broader DevSecOps workflows.

Your team can maintain mobile-specific runner and signing setup.

Watch out for: Like GitHub Actions and CircleCI, GitLab CI/CD is general-purpose. Mobile signing, app store submission, and native build machines still need careful configuration.

10. Jenkins

Best for teams that need self-hosted CI/CD, deep customization, and full operational control.

Jenkins remains a viable CI/CD option when a team needs full control over infrastructure, plugins, build machines, internal networks, and custom workflows. It can run mobile pipelines, but the team owns the operational burden.

Use Jenkins when:

You need self-hosted CI for compliance or network reasons.

Your build process is highly custom.

You have existing Jenkins infrastructure.

Your team has the capacity to maintain agents, plugins, security updates, and credentials.

Watch out for: Jenkins can become expensive in engineering time. For most early-stage mobile teams, managed tools are faster and safer.

What about Bamboo, Travis CI, Buddy, and Semaphore?

Those tools can still be useful in the right organization, but they are no longer the first places we would send most mobile app teams starting fresh:

Bamboo fits some Atlassian-heavy enterprises, but many teams now choose GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, CircleCI, or mobile-first tools.

fits some Atlassian-heavy enterprises, but many teams now choose GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, CircleCI, or mobile-first tools. Travis CI was historically important, but it is less central to modern mobile release workflows than it once was.

was historically important, but it is less central to modern mobile release workflows than it once was. Buddy and Semaphore can work well for general CI/CD, but mobile teams should compare them against EAS, Bitrise, Codemagic, Xcode Cloud, and Fastlane before committing.

A practical Draftbit release workflow

A Draftbit team might not need a complex CI/CD stack on day one. A pragmatic path is:

Build the app visually in Draftbit. Use AI agents to accelerate implementation and iteration. Preview on web and device early. Connect APIs, auth, and backend services. Use Draftbit publishing for launch when it fits your app. Export source code to GitHub when you need deeper engineering workflows. Add GitHub Actions, EAS, Fastlane, or a mobile-first CI tool when custom release automation becomes necessary. Bring in Draftbit experts for signing, app store submission, custom native code, or release troubleshooting.

This avoids over-engineering the pipeline before the product needs it.

Mobile CI/CD checklist

Before you ship, make sure your release workflow answers these questions:

Who owns app signing credentials?

Where are secrets stored?

How do you create internal test builds?

What tests run before a release?

How do you handle failed builds?

How do you submit to TestFlight and Google Play testing tracks?

Who writes release notes and app store metadata?

How do you roll back or patch urgent issues?

Where do crash reports and analytics go after launch?

What parts of the workflow can Draftbit handle, and what parts need custom CI?

FAQ

What is the best CI/CD tool for React Native?

For many React Native apps, Expo Application Services is the best mobile-specific release tool. GitHub Actions is a strong orchestration layer, and Bitrise or Codemagic are strong hosted mobile CI options. Draftbit can reduce the amount of custom CI/CD you need by handling visual building, preview, publishing, and code export.

Do I need CI/CD before launching an MVP?

Not always. If you are building with Draftbit, you can often get much further before introducing a custom pipeline. Add CI/CD when multiple people are committing code, release mistakes become expensive, or app store submissions need repeatable automation.

Is Draftbit a CI/CD tool?

Draftbit is not a traditional CI server. It is an AI-assisted visual app development platform with publishing, preview, integrations, code access, and export. For many teams, it covers enough of the build-and-launch workflow that they can delay or simplify a separate CI/CD setup.

What is the best tool for app store automation?

fastlane remains one of the most useful tools for app store automation. It can run inside GitHub Actions, Bitrise, Codemagic, CircleCI, GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, or other CI systems.

What should I use for iOS-only apps?

Xcode Cloud is a strong choice for Apple-only teams because it is built into Xcode, App Store Connect, and TestFlight. Cross-platform teams should compare it with EAS, Bitrise, Codemagic, and GitHub Actions.

Conclusion

The best mobile CI/CD setup is the one that matches your release complexity. Early teams should avoid building a heavyweight pipeline before they need it. Mature teams should automate checks, signing, builds, submissions, metadata, and monitoring before release mistakes become expensive.

Draftbit gives teams a faster starting point: build visually, use AI agents, connect data, preview, publish, and keep access to real source code. When your app needs deeper release automation, pair Draftbit with EAS, GitHub Actions, fastlane, Xcode Cloud, Bitrise, Codemagic, GitLab CI/CD, CircleCI, or Jenkins based on the workflow your team actually needs.