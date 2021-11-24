Best Mobile App Design and Prototyping Tools

Mobile app design has changed a lot since this guide was first published in 2021. The old workflow was usually linear: wireframe in one tool, design in another, prototype somewhere else, hand off to developers, then wait for the real app to catch up.

That still happens, but it is no longer the only path. Modern app teams use AI, design systems, component libraries, visual builders, code export, and expert implementation help to move from idea to production faster. The best tool is not always the one with the prettiest canvas. It is the one that helps you make better product decisions and ship a real app.

Draftbit sits in that newer category. It is not just a static design tool. Draftbit lets you build cross-platform apps visually, use AI agents to make real changes, connect backend services, preview on devices, edit source code, and publish to web, iOS, and Android. If your team needs help turning designs into a launchable product, Draftbit Expert Services can help with UI/UX, screen building, backend integration, custom components, code review, and app store launch support.

Quick answer: which design tool should you use?

Need Strong fit Build and ship the actual app, not just a prototype Draftbit Collaborative interface design and product design systems Figma Mac-native UI design with mature vector tooling Sketch Open-source design and prototyping Penpot High-fidelity interaction prototypes ProtoPie Web-first product and marketing prototypes Framer Advanced interaction experiments Origami Studio Design handoff and style guide documentation Zeplin Design systems that map closer to real code components UXPin Motion design and interactive animation Rive

What changed since 2021?

Several tools from the original article deserve a different treatment today:

InVision is no longer a tool we would recommend for a new mobile design workflow. The old InVision website now redirects to Miro, which is useful for collaboration and planning, but it is not a direct replacement for app UI design.

is no longer a tool we would recommend for a new mobile design workflow. The old InVision website now redirects to Miro, which is useful for collaboration and planning, but it is not a direct replacement for app UI design. Adobe XD still has release updates, but Adobe’s public release notes describe recent updates as bug fixes and minor workflow improvements. Treat XD as a legacy workflow unless your team is already standardized on it.

still has release updates, but Adobe’s public release notes describe recent updates as bug fixes and minor workflow improvements. Treat XD as a legacy workflow unless your team is already standardized on it. Figma has become the default collaborative design environment for many product teams and now includes a much broader product suite, including design, Dev Mode, AI features, slides, sites, and more.

has become the default collaborative design environment for many product teams and now includes a much broader product suite, including design, Dev Mode, AI features, slides, sites, and more. Draftbit has moved beyond “designing screens” into AI-assisted visual app development with source code access and publishing built in.

The practical takeaway: do not pick tools only for wireframes. Pick a workflow that keeps design, data, code, testing, and launch connected.

Before choosing a tool, define what job it has to do:

Ideation: Does your team need whiteboarding, flows, and quick sketches?

Does your team need whiteboarding, flows, and quick sketches? Visual design: Can it handle responsive screens, reusable components, and design systems?

Can it handle responsive screens, reusable components, and design systems? Interaction design: Can it prototype gestures, transitions, state, and edge cases?

Can it prototype gestures, transitions, state, and edge cases? Data and content: Can designs be connected to real or realistic data?

Can designs be connected to real or realistic data? Developer handoff: Can developers inspect specs, assets, tokens, and component behavior?

Can developers inspect specs, assets, tokens, and component behavior? Production path: Does the work become the app, or is it a reference developers must rebuild?

Does the work become the app, or is it a reference developers must rebuild? AI support: Can AI help generate screens, iterate flows, or make real implementation changes?

Can AI help generate screens, iterate flows, or make real implementation changes? Ownership: Can you get source code, avoid lock-in, and keep building as the product matures?

For simple visual exploration, a design canvas is enough. For a serious app, you eventually need components, APIs, source control, testing, and publishing. That is where Draftbit can shorten the distance between design and launch.

1. Draftbit

Best for teams that want to design, build, connect data, preview, edit code, and publish from one workflow.

Draftbit is a visual app builder for real cross-platform apps. You can design screens visually, start from app templates, use AI agents to make app changes, connect REST and GraphQL APIs, preview the app, edit source code, export code, and publish to web, iOS, and Android.

That makes Draftbit different from a static design or prototyping tool. A Figma prototype can help explain a product. A Draftbit project can become the product.

Draftbit is especially useful when:

You want to move from idea to working app quickly.

You need a real React Native app, not a throwaway prototype.

Designers, founders, and developers need to collaborate in one workspace.

You want visual editing without giving up code access.

You want AI assistance, templates, integrations, and publishing in the same platform.

You may want experts to help finish backend setup, custom components, or launch details.

Watch out for: Draftbit is a product-building platform, not a replacement for every design activity. Teams may still use Figma, Sketch, or Penpot for brand exploration, early visual systems, or stakeholder review before implementation.

2. Figma

Best for collaborative interface design, design systems, prototyping, and product team alignment.

Figma remains the standard design workspace for many teams. It runs in the browser, supports real-time collaboration, and gives teams a strong environment for wireframes, UI design, components, variables, prototypes, comments, and developer handoff.

Figma’s ecosystem has expanded far beyond its original design canvas. Its product menu now includes Dev Mode, FigJam, Figma AI features, Figma Sites, Figma Draw, Figma Slides, and other tools. That makes it a strong hub for design teams, especially when multiple stakeholders need to comment, iterate, and inspect designs.

Use Figma when:

Your team needs collaborative UI design.

You maintain a design system.

Designers and developers need shared specs and assets.

You need fast prototypes for user testing and stakeholder review.

Watch out for: A Figma file is still not the app. Someone has to implement the designs. If the goal is to ship faster, pair Figma with Draftbit or move key screens into Draftbit once the design direction is clear.

3. Sketch

Best for Mac-based design teams that want a mature, focused UI design tool.

Sketch is a long-running UI design tool with strong vector editing, components, symbols, reusable libraries, prototyping, and handoff workflows. It is still a good fit for teams that prefer a Mac-native design app and do not need every collaboration feature to happen inside a browser.

Use Sketch when:

Your design team works primarily on macOS.

You want a focused UI design environment.

You already have Sketch libraries and design systems.

You need clean vector design and reusable components.

Watch out for: Sketch is less universal than browser-first tools. If your team includes non-Mac collaborators or needs deep real-time collaboration across functions, compare the workflow carefully against Figma.

4. Penpot

Best for open-source design and prototyping with a collaborative web-based workflow.

Penpot is an open-source design and prototyping tool. It is a strong option for teams that value open standards, self-hosting possibilities, and a design workflow that does not depend on a proprietary desktop app.

Penpot is especially interesting for developer-friendly teams because it uses web concepts and is designed to be approachable for both designers and engineers.

Use Penpot when:

You want an open-source design tool.

You care about transparency and portability.

Designers and developers want a shared language around layout and components.

Your team wants a lower-lock-in alternative to proprietary design platforms.

Watch out for: Penpot’s ecosystem and plugin depth may differ from larger commercial tools. Validate your team’s required integrations before switching.

5. ProtoPie

Best for high-fidelity interaction prototypes that need realistic behavior.

ProtoPie focuses on advanced prototyping. It is useful when you need realistic interactions, conditional logic, sensor inputs, device-to-device communication, voice interactions, or more complex motion than standard click-through prototypes can handle.

Use ProtoPie when:

You need to test detailed interactions before implementation.

The interaction model is a product risk.

You need prototypes that feel closer to the real app.

You are validating gestures, connected devices, or complex state.

Watch out for: ProtoPie is a prototyping specialist. It does not remove the need to implement the app. Use it when interaction fidelity matters enough to justify a dedicated tool.

6. Framer

Best for interactive web-first prototypes, product sites, and fast marketing experiments.

Framer is strongest for web experiences, landing pages, interactive prototypes, and fast publishing. It is less of a native mobile app builder and more of a product/marketing design tool with strong interaction and publishing workflows.

Use Framer when:

You need a high-fidelity web prototype or landing page.

Marketing and product teams need to publish quickly.

You want polished interactions without a full frontend engineering cycle.

You are validating positioning, onboarding, or web-based flows.

Watch out for: Framer is not the same as shipping a native mobile app. If the product needs iOS and Android app stores, Draftbit is the better fit for the production app surface.

7. Origami Studio

Best for advanced interaction experiments and motion-heavy prototypes.

Origami Studio is a free prototyping tool originally created by Meta. It is useful for designers who want to explore advanced interactions, patches, device inputs, and motion patterns at a level that simpler prototyping tools may not support.

Use Origami Studio when:

You are experimenting with complex interaction behavior.

Motion and gesture details are central to the product.

You want to prototype with a patch-based interaction model.

Your design team has the time to learn a more specialized tool.

Watch out for: Origami is powerful but specialized. For everyday app screens, it may be more tool than the team needs.

8. Zeplin

Best for design handoff, style guides, specs, and collaboration between design and engineering.

Zeplin helps teams document designs for implementation. It can organize screens, style guides, components, assets, measurements, and developer-facing notes. It is useful when design and engineering need a clear contract around what should be built.

Use Zeplin when:

Your team has a mature design-to-development process.

Developers need reliable specs and assets.

You want a structured handoff layer outside the design file.

Product, design, and engineering teams need a shared implementation reference.

Watch out for: Handoff tooling improves communication, but it does not guarantee the app matches the design. If implementation speed is the bottleneck, consider moving work into Draftbit sooner.

9. UXPin

Best for design systems and prototypes that behave more like real components.

UXPin is a UI design and prototyping platform with a focus on design systems, component-driven workflows, and its Merge technology for using coded components in design.

Use UXPin when:

Your design system is close to the engineering component system.

You want prototypes that use realistic interactive states.

Design and engineering teams are trying to reduce drift between specs and code.

Enterprise design governance matters.

Watch out for: UXPin is most valuable when the team invests in component governance. For one-off prototypes, simpler tools may be faster.

10. Rive

Best for interactive animation and motion assets that can ship in real apps.

Rive is a tool for interactive animation. It is useful for animated icons, onboarding illustrations, game-like UI, interactive states, and motion systems that need to run efficiently in production.

Use Rive when:

Motion is part of the product experience.

You need animation assets that can respond to state.

You want more control than static Lottie files.

Your app needs polished onboarding, feedback, or game-like interactions.

Watch out for: Rive is not a full UI design tool. Use it alongside Draftbit, Figma, or another product design workflow.

Where do Adobe XD, Marvel, and InVision fit now?

The original 2021 list included Adobe XD, Marvel, and InVision. They may still matter for existing teams, but they are not the strongest recommendations for a new mobile app workflow today.

Adobe XD: Existing users can still use it, and Adobe’s release notes show ongoing minor fixes. But if you are choosing a new design stack, compare it carefully against Figma, Sketch, Penpot, Draftbit, and more active workflows.

Existing users can still use it, and Adobe’s release notes show ongoing minor fixes. But if you are choosing a new design stack, compare it carefully against Figma, Sketch, Penpot, Draftbit, and more active workflows. Marvel: Still useful for simple prototypes and user testing workflows, but it is less central to the current design-to-build conversation than it was in 2021.

Still useful for simple prototypes and user testing workflows, but it is less central to the current design-to-build conversation than it was in 2021. InVision: The old InVision site redirects to Miro. Miro is useful for whiteboarding, planning, journeys, and product collaboration, but it is not a direct replacement for dedicated mobile UI design or a visual app builder.

A practical design-to-launch workflow

For a modern mobile app team, the strongest workflow often looks like this:

Use Figma, Sketch, Penpot, or Miro for early exploration. Use Draftbit templates or AI agents to create the first working app structure. Build real screens visually in Draftbit. Connect APIs and backend services. Use Figma or Zeplin only where design specs need more review. Add motion assets from Rive or complex prototypes from ProtoPie when needed. Bring in Draftbit experts for custom components, backend setup, code review, or launch support.

This keeps design work close to implementation. It also reduces the common failure mode where a team spends weeks perfecting a prototype that still has to be rebuilt from scratch.

FAQ

What is the best mobile app design tool?

For pure UI design and collaboration, Figma is the default choice for many teams. For building and shipping the actual app, Draftbit is the stronger fit because it combines visual editing, AI agents, code access, integrations, preview, and publishing.

Can Draftbit replace Figma?

Sometimes, but not always. Draftbit can replace parts of the design-to-build workflow when the goal is to create real app screens quickly. Figma is still useful for brand exploration, early visual design, design systems, and stakeholder review.

What is the best tool for clickable prototypes?

Figma is strong for everyday clickable prototypes. ProtoPie and Origami Studio are stronger when you need high-fidelity interactions, complex state, gestures, or advanced motion.

What is the best open-source design tool?

Penpot is the strongest open-source option for UI design and prototyping. It is worth evaluating if open standards, self-hosting, or lower lock-in matter to your team.

What should founders use to design an app?

Founders should avoid getting stuck in static mockups for too long. Use a design tool to clarify the product, then move quickly into Draftbit so you can test real screens, data, navigation, and publishing constraints.

Conclusion

The best mobile app design workflow is no longer just about making screens look good. It is about moving from idea to usable product with as little translation loss as possible.

Use Figma, Sketch, Penpot, ProtoPie, Origami, Zeplin, UXPin, Framer, and Rive where they are strongest. Use Draftbit when you want the design to become a real cross-platform app with AI assistance, visual editing, backend integrations, source code access, and publishing built in.