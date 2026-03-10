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App templates

Start building from a production-ready template

12 React Native templates covering events, ecommerce, marketplaces, AI chat, fitness, dating, and more. Open one in Draftbit, customize it visually with AI, connect your backend, and ship to iOS, Android, and the web.

Start building free See the Draftbit platform

What is a Draftbit app template?

A Draftbit app template is a fully-designed React Native app — every screen, navigation flow, and design system component already in place. You start from a working app, then use Draftbit's visual editor and AI agents to customize copy, swap branding, wire up a backend (Supabase, Firebase, Xano, or any REST/GraphQL API), and ship to iOS, Android, and the web. No starting from scratch.

MCP servers

Give AI agents real tools while building.

REST integrations

65+ preconfigured APIs to plug in.

GraphQL endpoints

Introspect any endpoint, use it anywhere.

Expert services

Hand-in-hand help to ship faster.

Get started free See real apps built with Draftbit