App templates
Start building from a production-ready template
12 React Native templates covering events, ecommerce, marketplaces, AI chat, fitness, dating, and more. Open one in Draftbit, customize it visually with AI, connect your backend, and ship to iOS, Android, and the web.
What is a Draftbit app template?
A Draftbit app template is a fully-designed React Native app — every screen, navigation flow, and design system component already in place. You start from a working app, then use Draftbit's visual editor and AI agents to customize copy, swap branding, wire up a backend (Supabase, Firebase, Xano, or any REST/GraphQL API), and ship to iOS, Android, and the web. No starting from scratch.
- Events lifestyle
Events discovery and ticketing appeventsticketingdiscoveryView template →
- Wallet fintech
Mobile wallet with transfers and cardswalletpaymentsfinanceView template →
- Ecommerce ecommerce
Modern retail app with admin toolsecommerceshoppingretailView template →
- Marketplace marketplace
Two-sided services marketplacemarketplaceservicesbookingsView template →
- Chat ai
AI chat app with voice and subscriptionsaichatllmView template →
- Recipes ai
AI recipe generation and meal planningrecipesfoodaiView template →
- Images ai
AI image creation and media archiveaiimage-generationmediaView template →
- Courses education
Online learning with progress trackingeducationcourseslearningView template →
- Dating social
Swipe discovery, matches, and chatdatingsocialmatchingView template →
- Rentals marketplace
Property booking with host toolspropertyrentalsbookingView template →
- Social social
Social feed, posts, and creator toolssocialfeedpostsView template →
- Fitness health
Health tracking with workouts and mealsfitnesshealthworkoutsView template →
Give AI agents real tools while building.
65+ preconfigured APIs to plug in.
Introspect any endpoint, use it anywhere.
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