One platform. From idea to launch and beyond.
Build cross-platform apps with AI assistance, visual editing, live preview, full code access, and publishing built in.
How It Works
From first prompt to live app — all in one place.
Draftbit covers the whole workflow, not just the first draft.
Advanced AI Agents
Turn plain-English requests into real app changes using the latest from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and more.
Pixel Perfect Visual Editing
Full control over styles, layout, and content on an infinite canvas. Undo, Redo, and History built in.
Cloud Sandbox
Agents run in an isolated cloud environment. Your project stays safe, and you can build from anywhere.
Live Preview
Test and preview your app in your browser, on your device, or on simulators. Use side-by-side views to compare changes before you commit.
Code Editing & Source Control
Edit code, import files, and modify the filesystem directly without limits or lock-in. Export your code to GitHub or Zip at any time.
Integrations
Connect to dozens of services like backends, analytics, monetization, and more. Add custom MCP services with ease.
One Click Publishing
Ship to web, iOS, and Android from one workflow. Custom domains included.
Collaborate with your team
Invite teammates or clients, share your work, assign tasks, and build together.
Code Export
Export your full source code to GitHub or download as a zip. No lock-in, ever.
AI Agents
The best AI agents. Built into your workflow.
Use Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and more — directly inside your project. Run multiple agents in parallel, organize work in threads, and delegate tasks that run on their own.
- Start with a prompt
Describe your app or the changes you want. Draftbit turns your instructions into a real working project.
- Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and more
Use the latest AI agents and models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. Switch models anytime to fit the task.
- Threads for focused work
Separate work into threads so each conversation stays scoped to a specific task or feature.
- Run multiple agents at once
Work on several parts of your app simultaneously. Each agent runs in its own thread without blocking the others.
- Delegate work to agentsComing Soon
Hand off tasks to agents that run in the background — even while you're away.
App Templates
Start from a production-ready template.
Skip the blank page. Open a fully-designed React Native app — every screen and component already built — then customize it visually with AI, connect your backend, and ship to iOS, Android, and the web.
- Events lifestyle
Events discovery and ticketing app
- Wallet fintech
Mobile wallet with transfers and cards
- Ecommerce ecommerce
Modern retail app with admin tools
- Marketplace marketplace
Two-sided services marketplace
- Chat ai
AI chat app with voice and subscriptions
- Recipes ai
AI recipe generation and meal planning
Visual Editing
What you see is what you get.
A full suite of visual editing tools and controls so you have full control over every pixel.
- Styles panel
Edit layout, spacing, colors, typography, and Tailwind classes directly from the properties panel.
- Drag-and-drop editing
Add components, reorder elements, and reorganize files without touching code.
- Design blocks
Start from pre-built screens, components, and navigation patterns instead of blank pages.
- Theme editor
Manage your color system, palettes, and global styles in one place. Edit both v1 and v2 themes — changes apply everywhere.
- Typography & Google Fonts
Dial in your type scale and font families, with the full Google Fonts library a click away.
- Responsive breakpoints
Preview and adjust layouts across screen sizes to make sure your app looks right on every device.
- Target exactly what you want
Click the exact element you want to update instead of describing it vaguely.
Cloud Sandbox
Your app runs in the cloud. Always ready.
Every project gets its own cloud environment — dependencies installed, dev server running, and agents working in an isolated sandbox so your local machine stays clean.
Dedicated cloud environment
Each project runs in its own sandbox with dependencies, builds, and dev servers managed for you.
Agents run in the cloud
AI agents work inside an isolated environment. No local setup, no risk to your machine, no waiting for installs.
Build from anywhere
Your project lives in the cloud. Pick up where you left off from any browser, any device.
Environments
Manage development, staging, and production configurations in one place.
App health checks
Monitor the status of your sandbox, dependencies, and dev server at a glance.
File sync
Changes sync between the builder and your cloud environment automatically. No manual deploys to test.
Preview and Debugging
Preview on any device. Debug before you ship.
See your app running on 26+ devices, compare saved and working builds side by side, and catch issues before they reach your users.
- Live preview as you build
See every change in real time. Layout, behavior, and content update as you work.
- Split Design + Preview
Edit on the Design canvas with a live device simulator right alongside it — design and test without switching context.
- Infinite canvas
View and arrange multiple screens at once. Work across your whole app, not one page at a time.
- 26+ device simulators
Preview on iPhones, iPads, Android phones, tablets, and desktops — all in the browser.
- Before & after comparison
View your saved and working builds side by side to see exactly what changed.
- On-device preview
Scan a QR code to preview your app on a real phone or tablet.
- Logs and debugging
Inspect build output, view runtime logs, and use AI to help diagnose issues.
Code Ownership
Your code. No lock-in.
Edit, export, and own every file. Draftbit generates real React Native and Expo code — not a proprietary format you can't take with you.
- Built-in code editor
Full editor with TypeScript autocomplete, syntax highlighting, and inline error detection.
- File explorer
Browse, create, rename, and organize files and folders just like a local IDE.
- Export to GitHub or ZIP
Push your code to a GitHub repo or download it anytime.
- Git history and diffs
View every change, compare versions side by side, and roll back to any previous state.
- Upload files and assets
Drag and drop images, fonts, and files directly into your project.
Backend & Data
Connect a backend in minutes.
Bring your own data layer or stand one up from scratch — auth, database, and APIs wired into your app without leaving the builder.
Supabase, built in
Available to every user. Spin up a Postgres database with auth, pick a branch, and edit Edge Functions — all from inside Draftbit.
Firebase, Xano & more
Connect the backend-as-a-service you already use, or choose one that fits your project.
Any REST or GraphQL API
Plug into 65+ preconfigured integrations or add your own endpoint. Introspect, query, and use it anywhere.
Secrets & environment config
Store API keys and environment variables securely, with separate configs per environment.
Integrations and MCP
Bring your own backend. Connect everything else.
Draftbit connects to the tools and services your app already depends on — backends, payments, analytics, design, and project management. Use built-in integrations or add your own with MCP.
Publishing
Publish to web, iOS, and Android from one workflow.
One codebase. Multiple platforms. Less release friction.
Web publishing
Publish to the web from the same workflow you use to build the app.
Custom domains
Launch on your own domain when the app is ready to feel like your product.
iOS and Android
Move from builder to native release without switching into a different toolchain.
App store help
Get support through the messy final steps when launch details get specific.
Team Collaboration
Build together. Ship as a team.
Invite your team, assign roles, and work on the same project at the same time — with live presence so you always know who's where.
Shared workspaces
Invite teammates and clients into the same project. Everyone works from the same source of truth.
Roles and permissions
Control who can edit, review, publish, and manage billing across your organization.
Live presence
See who's online and what they're working on in real time.
Shared agent defaults
Set team-wide AI instructions so agents follow the same conventions across the project.
Organization management
Manage seats, teams, and projects from one place as your team grows.
Final CTA
Start building. Keep control. Ship when you're ready.
Try Draftbit free, then grow into code access, publishing, collaboration, and deeper support as your app gets real.