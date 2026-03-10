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One platform. From idea to launch and beyond.

Build cross-platform apps with AI assistance, visual editing, live preview, full code access, and publishing built in.

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Draftbit builder overview

How It Works

From first prompt to live app — all in one place.

Draftbit covers the whole workflow, not just the first draft.

Advanced AI Agents

Turn plain-English requests into real app changes using the latest from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and more.

Pixel Perfect Visual Editing

Full control over styles, layout, and content on an infinite canvas. Undo, Redo, and History built in.

Cloud Sandbox

Agents run in an isolated cloud environment. Your project stays safe, and you can build from anywhere.

Live Preview

Test and preview your app in your browser, on your device, or on simulators. Use side-by-side views to compare changes before you commit.

Code Editing & Source Control

Edit code, import files, and modify the filesystem directly without limits or lock-in. Export your code to GitHub or Zip at any time.

Integrations

Connect to dozens of services like backends, analytics, monetization, and more. Add custom MCP services with ease.

One Click Publishing

Ship to web, iOS, and Android from one workflow. Custom domains included.

Collaborate with your team

Invite teammates or clients, share your work, assign tasks, and build together.

Code Export

Export your full source code to GitHub or download as a zip. No lock-in, ever.

AI Agents

The best AI agents. Built into your workflow.

Use Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and more — directly inside your project. Run multiple agents in parallel, organize work in threads, and delegate tasks that run on their own.

  • Start with a prompt

    Describe your app or the changes you want. Draftbit turns your instructions into a real working project.

  • Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and more

    Use the latest AI agents and models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. Switch models anytime to fit the task.

  • Threads for focused work

    Separate work into threads so each conversation stays scoped to a specific task or feature.

  • Run multiple agents at once

    Work on several parts of your app simultaneously. Each agent runs in its own thread without blocking the others.

  • Delegate work to agentsComing Soon

    Hand off tasks to agents that run in the background — even while you're away.

AI agents in Draftbit

App Templates

Start from a production-ready template.

Skip the blank page. Open a fully-designed React Native app — every screen and component already built — then customize it visually with AI, connect your backend, and ship to iOS, Android, and the web.

Browse all templates

Visual Editing

What you see is what you get.

A full suite of visual editing tools and controls so you have full control over every pixel.

  • Styles panel

    Edit layout, spacing, colors, typography, and Tailwind classes directly from the properties panel.

  • Drag-and-drop editing

    Add components, reorder elements, and reorganize files without touching code.

  • Design blocks

    Start from pre-built screens, components, and navigation patterns instead of blank pages.

  • Theme editor

    Manage your color system, palettes, and global styles in one place. Edit both v1 and v2 themes — changes apply everywhere.

  • Typography & Google Fonts

    Dial in your type scale and font families, with the full Google Fonts library a click away.

  • Responsive breakpoints

    Preview and adjust layouts across screen sizes to make sure your app looks right on every device.

  • Target exactly what you want

    Click the exact element you want to update instead of describing it vaguely.

Visual editing in Draftbit

Cloud Sandbox

Your app runs in the cloud. Always ready.

Every project gets its own cloud environment — dependencies installed, dev server running, and agents working in an isolated sandbox so your local machine stays clean.

Dedicated cloud environment

Each project runs in its own sandbox with dependencies, builds, and dev servers managed for you.

Agents run in the cloud

AI agents work inside an isolated environment. No local setup, no risk to your machine, no waiting for installs.

Build from anywhere

Your project lives in the cloud. Pick up where you left off from any browser, any device.

Environments

Manage development, staging, and production configurations in one place.

App health checks

Monitor the status of your sandbox, dependencies, and dev server at a glance.

File sync

Changes sync between the builder and your cloud environment automatically. No manual deploys to test.

Preview and Debugging

Preview on any device. Debug before you ship.

See your app running on 26+ devices, compare saved and working builds side by side, and catch issues before they reach your users.

  • Live preview as you build

    See every change in real time. Layout, behavior, and content update as you work.

  • Split Design + Preview

    Edit on the Design canvas with a live device simulator right alongside it — design and test without switching context.

  • Infinite canvas

    View and arrange multiple screens at once. Work across your whole app, not one page at a time.

  • 26+ device simulators

    Preview on iPhones, iPads, Android phones, tablets, and desktops — all in the browser.

  • Before & after comparison

    View your saved and working builds side by side to see exactly what changed.

  • On-device preview

    Scan a QR code to preview your app on a real phone or tablet.

  • Logs and debugging

    Inspect build output, view runtime logs, and use AI to help diagnose issues.

Live preview in Draftbit

Code Ownership

Your code. No lock-in.

Edit, export, and own every file. Draftbit generates real React Native and Expo code — not a proprietary format you can't take with you.

  • Built-in code editor

    Full editor with TypeScript autocomplete, syntax highlighting, and inline error detection.

  • File explorer

    Browse, create, rename, and organize files and folders just like a local IDE.

  • Export to GitHub or ZIP

    Push your code to a GitHub repo or download it anytime.

  • Git history and diffs

    View every change, compare versions side by side, and roll back to any previous state.

  • Upload files and assets

    Drag and drop images, fonts, and files directly into your project.

Code editor in Draftbit

Backend & Data

Connect a backend in minutes.

Bring your own data layer or stand one up from scratch — auth, database, and APIs wired into your app without leaving the builder.

Supabase, built in

Available to every user. Spin up a Postgres database with auth, pick a branch, and edit Edge Functions — all from inside Draftbit.

Firebase, Xano & more

Connect the backend-as-a-service you already use, or choose one that fits your project.

Any REST or GraphQL API

Plug into 65+ preconfigured integrations or add your own endpoint. Introspect, query, and use it anywhere.

Secrets & environment config

Store API keys and environment variables securely, with separate configs per environment.

Integrations and MCP

Bring your own backend. Connect everything else.

Draftbit connects to the tools and services your app already depends on — backends, payments, analytics, design, and project management. Use built-in integrations or add your own with MCP.

Supabase
Supabase
Auth, database, and storage in one backend. Connect directly to your Supabase project.
Firebase
Firebase
Use Firestore, Auth, and Cloud Functions as your app's backend.
Xano
Xano
Build and connect a no-code backend with APIs, auth, and database logic.
Stripe
Stripe
Add payments, subscriptions, and checkout flows to your app.
RevenueCat
RevenueCat
Manage in-app purchases and subscriptions across iOS and Android.
Sentry
Sentry
Track errors and performance issues in production before users report them.
Linear
Linear
Connect your project tracker so agents and teammates stay in sync.
Figma
Figma
Import designs and keep your app aligned with your design source of truth.
Directus
Directus
Use Directus as a headless CMS and connect it as a data source.
PostHog
PostHog
Add product analytics, feature flags, and session replay to your app.
Need a custom integration?View plans

Publishing

Publish to web, iOS, and Android from one workflow.

One codebase. Multiple platforms. Less release friction.

Web publishing

Publish to the web from the same workflow you use to build the app.

Custom domains

Launch on your own domain when the app is ready to feel like your product.

iOS and Android

Move from builder to native release without switching into a different toolchain.

App store help

Get support through the messy final steps when launch details get specific.

Team Collaboration

Build together. Ship as a team.

Invite your team, assign roles, and work on the same project at the same time — with live presence so you always know who's where.

Shared workspaces

Invite teammates and clients into the same project. Everyone works from the same source of truth.

Roles and permissions

Control who can edit, review, publish, and manage billing across your organization.

Live presence

See who's online and what they're working on in real time.

Shared agent defaults

Set team-wide AI instructions so agents follow the same conventions across the project.

Organization management

Manage seats, teams, and projects from one place as your team grows.

Final CTA

Start building. Keep control. Ship when you're ready.

Try Draftbit free, then grow into code access, publishing, collaboration, and deeper support as your app gets real.

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