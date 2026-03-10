ai template
Recipes app template for Draftbit
AI recipe generation and meal planning.
recipesfoodaimeal-planningshopping-list
What you get
AI-powered recipe app with personalized recipe generation, saved collections, meal planning, curated recipe lists, shopping lists, and premium subscriptions.
- AI recipe generation from prompts or ingredients
- Meal planner with day/week views
- Auto-generated shopping list with combine-and-dedupe
- Save and organize favorite recipes
Every screen, ready to customize
10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
AI-powered food and lifestyle teams adding generation, planning, and shopping in one flow.
What you can build with it
- Launch an AI-powered recipe and meal-planning app
- Add shopping-list generation to an existing food app
- Build a niche-diet community with AI generation