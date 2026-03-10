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Recipes app template for Draftbit

AI recipe generation and meal planning.

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recipesfoodaimeal-planningshopping-list
Recipes app template — primary screen

What you get

AI-powered recipe app with personalized recipe generation, saved collections, meal planning, curated recipe lists, shopping lists, and premium subscriptions.

  • AI recipe generation from prompts or ingredients
  • Meal planner with day/week views
  • Auto-generated shopping list with combine-and-dedupe
  • Save and organize favorite recipes

Every screen, ready to customize

10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Recipes app template — screen 2
  • Recipes app template — screen 3
  • Recipes app template — screen 4
  • Recipes app template — screen 5
  • Recipes app template — screen 6
  • Recipes app template — screen 7
  • Recipes app template — screen 8
  • Recipes app template — screen 9
  • Recipes app template — screen 10
  • Recipes app template — screen 11

Who it's for

AI-powered food and lifestyle teams adding generation, planning, and shopping in one flow.

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What you can build with it

  • Launch an AI-powered recipe and meal-planning app
  • Add shopping-list generation to an existing food app
  • Build a niche-diet community with AI generation

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