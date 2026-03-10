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ai template

Images app template for Draftbit

AI image creation and media archive.

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aiimage-generationmediacreativesubscriptions
Images app template — primary screen

What you get

AI image creation app with a discovery feed, media archive, prompt-based post creation, generated image and video detail views, creator profiles, activity, and subscriptions.

  • AI image generation with prompt history
  • Style and aspect-ratio presets
  • Media archive with collections and downloads
  • Subscription and credit-based billing built in

Every screen, ready to customize

10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Images app template — screen 2
  • Images app template — screen 3
  • Images app template — screen 4
  • Images app template — screen 5
  • Images app template — screen 6
  • Images app template — screen 7
  • Images app template — screen 8
  • Images app template — screen 9
  • Images app template — screen 10
  • Images app template — screen 11

Who it's for

AI image teams shipping a polished consumer product with credit/subscription billing.

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What you can build with it

  • Ship an AI image-generation product with paid tiers
  • Build a branded creative tool with credit billing
  • Add an image archive to an existing AI product

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