ai template
Images app template for Draftbit
AI image creation and media archive.
aiimage-generationmediacreativesubscriptions
What you get
AI image creation app with a discovery feed, media archive, prompt-based post creation, generated image and video detail views, creator profiles, activity, and subscriptions.
- AI image generation with prompt history
- Style and aspect-ratio presets
- Media archive with collections and downloads
- Subscription and credit-based billing built in
Every screen, ready to customize
10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
AI image teams shipping a polished consumer product with credit/subscription billing.
What you can build with it
- Ship an AI image-generation product with paid tiers
- Build a branded creative tool with credit billing
- Add an image archive to an existing AI product