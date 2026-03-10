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education template

Courses app template for Draftbit

Online learning with progress tracking.

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educationcourseslearninglessonssubscriptions
Courses app template — primary screen

What you get

Online learning app with course discovery, saved lists, enrolled courses, lesson progress, exercises, billing, subscriptions, and learner analytics.

  • Course catalog with categories and progress
  • Lessons with video, text, and quizzes
  • Billing and access control per course or subscription
  • Learner profile with streaks and certificates

Every screen, ready to customize

10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Courses app template — screen 2
  • Courses app template — screen 3
  • Courses app template — screen 4
  • Courses app template — screen 5
  • Courses app template — screen 6
  • Courses app template — screen 7
  • Courses app template — screen 8
  • Courses app template — screen 9
  • Courses app template — screen 10
  • Courses app template — screen 11

Who it's for

Course creators, edtech founders, and teams turning a curriculum into a native mobile experience.

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What you can build with it

  • Ship a mobile companion app for your course platform
  • Build a focused learning app for a specific topic
  • Add subscription-based courses to an existing community app

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