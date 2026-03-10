education template
Courses app template for Draftbit
Online learning with progress tracking.
educationcourseslearninglessonssubscriptions
What you get
Online learning app with course discovery, saved lists, enrolled courses, lesson progress, exercises, billing, subscriptions, and learner analytics.
- Course catalog with categories and progress
- Lessons with video, text, and quizzes
- Billing and access control per course or subscription
- Learner profile with streaks and certificates
Every screen, ready to customize
10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Course creators, edtech founders, and teams turning a curriculum into a native mobile experience.
What you can build with it
- Ship a mobile companion app for your course platform
- Build a focused learning app for a specific topic
- Add subscription-based courses to an existing community app