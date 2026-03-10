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social template

Dating app template for Draftbit

Swipe discovery, matches, and chat.

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datingsocialmatchingchatsubscriptions
Dating app template — primary screen

What you get

Dating app with swipe discovery, standout profiles, match moments, filters, in-app chat, video advice, subscriptions, and profile analytics.

  • Swipe discovery with rich profile cards
  • Matches, conversations, and unmatch flows
  • Profile editor, preferences, and verification
  • Creator analytics and admin moderation tools

Every screen, ready to customize

10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Dating app template — screen 2
  • Dating app template — screen 3
  • Dating app template — screen 4
  • Dating app template — screen 5
  • Dating app template — screen 6
  • Dating app template — screen 7
  • Dating app template — screen 8
  • Dating app template — screen 9
  • Dating app template — screen 10
  • Dating app template — screen 11

Who it's for

Dating and matching apps — niche communities, professional networks, anything that needs swipes and chat.

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What you can build with it

  • Launch a niche-community dating app
  • Build a professional matching or networking product
  • Add swipes and matches to an existing community app

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