social template
Dating app template for Draftbit
Swipe discovery, matches, and chat.
datingsocialmatchingchatsubscriptions
What you get
Dating app with swipe discovery, standout profiles, match moments, filters, in-app chat, video advice, subscriptions, and profile analytics.
- Swipe discovery with rich profile cards
- Matches, conversations, and unmatch flows
- Profile editor, preferences, and verification
- Creator analytics and admin moderation tools
Every screen, ready to customize
10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Dating and matching apps — niche communities, professional networks, anything that needs swipes and chat.
What you can build with it
- Launch a niche-community dating app
- Build a professional matching or networking product
- Add swipes and matches to an existing community app