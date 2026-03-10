social template
Social app template for Draftbit
Social feed, posts, and creator tools.
socialfeedpostschatcreator-tools
What you get
Social media app with a personalized feed, rich post composer, discovery grid, notifications, user profiles, direct messages, subscriptions, settings, and creator analytics.
- Feed with posts, reactions, and comments
- Discovery, profiles, and follow graph
- DMs and notifications
- Creator analytics and content tools
Every screen, ready to customize
10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
Community founders, niche social network teams, creator-economy startups.
What you can build with it
- Launch a niche-community social network
- Build a creator-first content app
- Ship a hobby or interest-based community app