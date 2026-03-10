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social template

Social app template for Draftbit

Social feed, posts, and creator tools.

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socialfeedpostschatcreator-tools
Social app template — primary screen

What you get

Social media app with a personalized feed, rich post composer, discovery grid, notifications, user profiles, direct messages, subscriptions, settings, and creator analytics.

  • Feed with posts, reactions, and comments
  • Discovery, profiles, and follow graph
  • DMs and notifications
  • Creator analytics and content tools

Every screen, ready to customize

10+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Social app template — screen 2
  • Social app template — screen 3
  • Social app template — screen 4
  • Social app template — screen 5
  • Social app template — screen 6
  • Social app template — screen 7
  • Social app template — screen 8
  • Social app template — screen 9
  • Social app template — screen 10
  • Social app template — screen 11

Who it's for

Community founders, niche social network teams, creator-economy startups.

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What you can build with it

  • Launch a niche-community social network
  • Build a creator-first content app
  • Ship a hobby or interest-based community app

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