ai template
Chat app template for Draftbit
AI chat app with voice and subscriptions.
aichatllmvoicesubscriptions
What you get
AI chat app with a conversational assistant, prompt suggestions, model discovery, provider detail pages, voice selection, profile settings, subscriptions, and help flows.
- Multi-model chat UI with conversation history
- Voice input and audio responses
- Subscription tiers and credit-style monetization
- Model discovery, comparison, and settings
Every screen, ready to customize
8+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
AI app founders shipping conversational products with paid tiers and voice.
What you can build with it
- Ship a branded AI chat app on top of your model of choice
- Add voice and subscriptions to a chat product
- Build a multi-model AI assistant with paid tiers