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Chat app template for Draftbit

AI chat app with voice and subscriptions.

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aichatllmvoicesubscriptions
Chat app template — primary screen

What you get

AI chat app with a conversational assistant, prompt suggestions, model discovery, provider detail pages, voice selection, profile settings, subscriptions, and help flows.

  • Multi-model chat UI with conversation history
  • Voice input and audio responses
  • Subscription tiers and credit-style monetization
  • Model discovery, comparison, and settings

Every screen, ready to customize

8+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Chat app template — screen 2
  • Chat app template — screen 3
  • Chat app template — screen 4
  • Chat app template — screen 5
  • Chat app template — screen 6
  • Chat app template — screen 7
  • Chat app template — screen 8
  • Chat app template — screen 9

Who it's for

AI app founders shipping conversational products with paid tiers and voice.

Start building free Or get expert help shipping it

What you can build with it

  • Ship a branded AI chat app on top of your model of choice
  • Add voice and subscriptions to a chat product
  • Build a multi-model AI assistant with paid tiers

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