ecommerce template
Ecommerce app template for Draftbit
Modern retail app with admin tools.
ecommerceshoppingretailcheckoutadmin-dashboard
What you get
Modern retail app with product discovery, favorites, cart and checkout flows, plus merchant tools for analytics, inventory, orders, and customers.
- Product discovery with search and favorites
- Cart, checkout, and order confirmation flows
- Merchant admin: inventory, orders, customers, analytics
- Designed to plug into Shopify, Stripe, or a custom backend
Every screen, ready to customize
8+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.
Who it's for
DTC brands, indie operators, and teams shipping native shopping experiences alongside the web store.
What you can build with it
- Launch a native companion app for a Shopify store
- Build a DTC product app with built-in admin tools
- Ship a multi-vendor retail app