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ecommerce template

Ecommerce app template for Draftbit

Modern retail app with admin tools.

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ecommerceshoppingretailcheckoutadmin-dashboard
Ecommerce app template — primary screen

What you get

Modern retail app with product discovery, favorites, cart and checkout flows, plus merchant tools for analytics, inventory, orders, and customers.

  • Product discovery with search and favorites
  • Cart, checkout, and order confirmation flows
  • Merchant admin: inventory, orders, customers, analytics
  • Designed to plug into Shopify, Stripe, or a custom backend

Every screen, ready to customize

8+ screens already built. Open Draftbit's visual editor, swap copy, change colors, and rewire components with AI agents.

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  • Ecommerce app template — screen 2
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 3
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 4
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 5
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 6
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 7
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 8
  • Ecommerce app template — screen 9

Who it's for

DTC brands, indie operators, and teams shipping native shopping experiences alongside the web store.

Start building free Or get expert help shipping it

What you can build with it

  • Launch a native companion app for a Shopify store
  • Build a DTC product app with built-in admin tools
  • Ship a multi-vendor retail app

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